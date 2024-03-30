In April, Epic Games offers you two new games not to be missed

This Easter weekend, gamers are spoiled. While the free trial Cyberpunk Just starting on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and ending at 9 a.m. on March 31), Epic Games is preparing some great giveaways for the week after the holidays. Players who eat too many chocolates over the next three days and regret it when they start again can still console themselves with the two new games on offer. The next rotation of free titles from the Epic Games Store has just been announced and RPG lovers will have plenty to look forward to. For now, players have until April 4 at 5pm to recover islandsAn adorable hand-painted Metroidvania. Once this distribution is complete, Epic Store users will be able to enjoy the following games until April 11:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released on October 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, outer worlds A must-have for fans of first-person role-playing games. The title, often presented as a fallout in space with some Borderlands-style elements, offers a satisfying and controlled experience without being perfect. But since it is about to be released, it would be a shame to deprive ourselves of it. Epic also has an elegant version to offer Choice of spacers, which includes all base game DLC as well as remastered graphics for the current platform. what more

the thief

This product by Eidos Montreal is not unanimously praised. When it was released in 2014, this reboot of the Dark Project franchise was not to everyone’s taste. Widely criticized for a lack of independence and a disappointing storyline, the title found itself above all a victim of fans’ overly high expectations. today, the thief The Steam platform has “very positive” recent reviews and a “rather positive” overall score. In hindsight, it seems the players learned to appreciate this failed attempt. If first-person stealth games excite you, giving this game a chance ten years after its release won’t cost you a dime. This is an ideal opportunity to form your own opinion. Who knows, you might be surprised.