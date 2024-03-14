Dell Latitude 5350 (2-in-1), 5450 and 5550 – 4 New Ultrabooks (Touch Tablets) with 5G and TB4 Meteor Lake Intel Arc Available in France

13″, 14″ or 15″ IPS Full HD (Touch), Core Ultra U/H, PCIe 4.0 SSD, etc.

Dell Latitude 5350 (2-in-1), Dell Latitude 5450 and Dell Latitude 5550 are 4 new thin and light Ultrabooks powered by Meteor Lake Core Ultra or Core Ultra H processors equipped with 13 by Full HD IPS screens with Intel Arc. is 15 inches, PCIe 4.0 SSD storage or even 5G and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The Dell Latitude 5350 Also runs Windows 11 (Pro). 3 cell 42Whr battery Or 54 hoursCombined with a 60W, 65W or 100W USB-C adapter depending on configuration, with ExpressCharge for fast charging.

This new Ultrabook Weight 1.23 kg and measures 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.79 mm.

It provides connectivity Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2, Intel AX211) or Wi-Fi 6 ax (2×2, Realtek RTL8852BE), Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1, headphone/microphone combo audio, 3 USB 3.2 (Gen1, 1 PowerShare) and 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4.

Smart card reader and module options 4th And 5th (via nanoSIM) is also mentioned.

This ultraportable is powered by an Intel processor Meteor Lake Low consumption hybrid Core Ultra (vPro) In which the graphic solution takes place Iris : Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 5 135U Or Core Ultra 7 165U.

Meteor Lake is associated with 16/32/64 GB LPDDR5x 6400MHz soldered RAM.

But a M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with capacities from 256 GB to 1 TB in x4 2230 format.

The Dell Latitude 5350 has a display of A 13.3 inch screen 16/9th anti-reflection Full HD IPS (1920×1080) 250cd/m² 45% NTSC or IPS Full HD 400cd/m² 100% sRGB.

Above we find a full HD webcam with microphone or full HD InfraredThis technology allows facial recognition And soBiometric authentication By Windows Hello technology.

This is also done by using Fingerprint reader Optional.

2 speakers as well as a Backlit chiclet keyboard.

The Dell Latitude 5350 2-in-1 which has weight 1.35 kg The fact is that it can open 360° convert into tablet Thanks for that Touch screen Multiple Touches 13 inch IPS Full HD 72% NTSC 300cd/m² glossy, supports both fingers or stylus.

calculation 2088 euros for the Dell Latitude 5350 2-in-1 Core Ultra 5 125U, with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, touch screen, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, fingerprint reader and 54Whr battery.

The Dell Latitude 5450 Stands out for its slightly larger format which measures 321.35 x 212 x 19.08 mm for the weight of 1.4 kg.

On the connectivity side, it also includes Ethernet port Gigabit when it announces itself with an additional processor option: Core Ultra 7 155U.

Dell Latitude 5450 is announced with 14 inch 16/9 screen Also anti-reflective Full HD IPS 250cd/m² 45% NTSC or IPS Full HD 400cd/m² 100% sRGB.

Count on 1224 euros for the Dell Latitude 5450 Core Ultra 5 125U, with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and 54Whr battery.

The Dell Latitude 5550 It weighs on him 1.62 kg and measures 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm.

This allows it to include a Numeric keypad To the right of the backlit chiclet keyboard.

Compared to the 14-inch version, it has the added bonus of a microSD card reader.

The Dell Latitude 5550 is equipped with a 15.6 inch screen 16/9th anti-reflection Full HD IPS 250cd/m² 45% NTSC with multi-touch touch option, i.e. IPS Full HD 400cd/m² 100% sRGB.

Additionally it offers more efficient processor options, still Intel Meteor Lake but with an integrated graphics module. Intel Arch More powerful than Iris Core Ultra 5 125H And Core Ultra 7 165H.

The The price of Dell Latitude 5450 is 1199 euros Core Ultra 5 125U, with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and 54Whr battery.