“Day O” will be heard again in Beetlejuice, says Catherine O’Hara

The actress returns to Tim Burton alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega. “Such a fine young actress,” she comments.

36 years after its theatrical release Beetlejuice, Tim Burton Will eventually release its sequel. Because if there was talk of moving on regularly during his career, the director eventually worked on dozens of other projects before being able to return to this gothic-comedy universe. For example, we survived a sequel set in the ruins of a voodoo cemetery in Hawaii in the 1990s, or a Seth Grahame-Smith version, which the filmmaker would have dreamed of finding. A black shadow (2012).

It was ultimately Alfred Gough and Miles Millard who signed with Warner Bros. for writing BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceFollowing the success of their series on Wednesday for Netflix.

Certainly, Jenna Ortega will be the film’s new heroine, played by Astrid Dietz, the baby girl of Lydia (Winona Ryder) and granddaughter of crazy artist Delia. Catherine O’Hara In the 1988 film. Both return, as does Michael Keaton as the bio-exorcist. And a famous tune Harry Belafonte On the soundtrack, obviously.

leading actress of Shit Creek revealed in the podcast Let’s talk about the camera K “‘Day O’ It will be good in the film“, with ref Famous food scene Where all the guests suddenly start dancing to this calypso rhythm, captivated by a supernatural force that forces them to shake their hips in spite of themselves.

Hence, the new film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11, will resonate with a cult scene. as “Jump in the Line”, another song by the singer used at the end of the first film? O’Hara isn’t saying much for the moment, but it’s possible: this same sequence already exists Inspired by the teaser poster of this sequel.

Take care not to spoil anything Beetlejuice, beetlejuiceThe actress wanted to talk not only about her joy in finding Tim Burton for this new episode, but also the cast of the first opus.

“It was so much fun, really sweet, She said that. It was great to see Michael Keaton and Jenna, who is such a wonderful young lady. And there was Winona, who hadn’t changed at all…”

