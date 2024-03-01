Rihanna launches short film to promote Fenty Beauty!

Rihanna recently decided to launch a short film to promote her Fenty Beauty brand.

Rihanna has more than one string to her bow. Beyond music, fashion and make-up, the star is now launching short films to promote her brand Fenty Beauty. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna is more than fulfilled with the birth of her eldest

Still following many of you News related to Rihanna. And this, for the simple reason that the star continues to be talked about. Especially since the birth of her eldest. Very insightful about motherhood, the young woman nonetheless spoke out in a Vogue column a few months after giving birth.

On the moon, the latter found himself growing wings thanks to his son. “It’s knowing that you can do anything (after giving birth, editor’s note), even the things that seem so crazy. (…) You feel good about such a challenge because you know that your body has just What have you done. You feel this feeling ‘Nothing is impossible’“, she explained.

And to add: “I still can’t believe it. From one person I became two. You enter the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. However, daily life Rihanna was shocked by the baby’s arrival. “These first few days have been crazy. You can’t sleep. over all. »

“Even if you want.” We came home and no one was there. It was just us as new parents and our baby. You’re usually a zombie”, she said before talking about her past life. “You don’t really remember a previous life, it’s the craziest thing ever.” »

“You literally try to remember it – and there are pictures of my life before – but the feelings, the desires, the things you like, everything, you just don’t relate to it (…) because … because it’s someone It doesn’t matter.” MCE TV tells you more about Rihanna.

The star launched a short film to promote Fenty Beauty

Now a mother of two, Rihanna lives a dream life. But apart from playing this role, the star also pursues her professional projects.

At the head of Fenty Beauty, she must also renew herself. And this, to stay ahead and attract new customers. Thus, Rihanna recently decided to launch in A short film to promote his brand.

In the first pictures released on her Instagram account, The singer featured his fellow ASAP Rocky. To the delight of his fans.

” Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours. A short film with @asaprocky will premiere on @fentyskin + YouTube tomorrow at 10am PT from @fentybeauty », she wrote under the video in question. A post that did not fail to elicit a reaction from her fans.

In any case, one thing is certain, that Rihanna has no intention of resting on her laurels!