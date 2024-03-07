Daniela Clett, a former RAF member wanted for 30 years, got what she wanted thanks to AI

AFP/HuffPost editing AFP/HuffPost editing Daniela Klett was found by police in Berlin on February 26, 2024.

International – The story is almost novel-worthy. Daniela Klett, a former member of the German Red Army Faction (RAF) on the run for 30 years and wanted by Interpol, was found by an investigative journalist in 30 minutes using facial recognition software.

Michael Colborne, an image verification expert who works for the BellingCat site, was contacted in late 2023 by German journalists who were investigating Daniella Klett as part of a podcast, says publication. They then try to confirm the identity of the woman who presents herself as a terrorist.

False hope: He is not the right person. Michael Colborne however continues his research with a photo from Daniela Klett’s wanted poster and thanks to another facial recognition software (which in theory should only be used for personal reasons), he manages to track her down. It is truly hidden in the center of Berlin.

Assault, attempted murder, theft…

Three months later, on February 26, the police announced that they had arrested the fugitive. A total coincidence according to authorities, who claim the contact was made by a citizen and had no contact with the Bellingcat reporter or the podcast people. This key information would have reached them even before the broadcast of the programme.

Daniella Klett, 65, who called herself Claudia Yvonne to hide herself, is accused of taking part in several assaults, robberies and attempted murders in the 1990s. She was detained.

The actions of the RAF, which was founded by Andreas Bader and Ulrik Meinhoff – left 34 dead, before the group itself disbanded in April 1998. Daniella Klett” Third Generation » of the RAF, while the creators of the violent far-left group were mostly arrested in the 1970s.

