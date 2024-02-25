News

New US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read

by Le Figaro with AFP

published

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, gather in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as Israel continues its offensive on the Gaza Strip on February 23, 2024, in Sana’a, Yemen.
Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

The Pentagon chief warned that the Houthis would “suffer the consequences” of their attack.

The United States and Britain conducted strikes targeting 18 Houthi targets in 8 different locations in Yemen this Saturday, February 24, in response to attacks by Iran-backed rebels against ships in the Red Sea, the Pentagon announced. Press announcement.

“The Houthis have launched more than 45 attacks on commercial and military vessels since mid-November, posing a threat to the global economy as well as regional security and stability. Demanding a regional and international response.“, it is written in the document.

Combined raids

The Houthis “There will be consequences” Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin warned about their attacks. “The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to protect human life and the free flow of commerce on one of the world’s most critical waterways.”It is set out in another press release.

These joint airstrikes in Yemen were carried out with other countries that supported the operation: Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, the press release mentions.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

British society must prepare for the possibility of war, says the British army chief

January 25, 2024

Israel and Hezbollah’s “Phony War”

January 18, 2024

Tucker Carlson was beaten by the head of the Kremlin

2 weeks ago

Ursula von der Leyen refuses to work with “Putin’s friends” in the European Parliament

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button