New US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The Pentagon chief warned that the Houthis would “suffer the consequences” of their attack.

The United States and Britain conducted strikes targeting 18 Houthi targets in 8 different locations in Yemen this Saturday, February 24, in response to attacks by Iran-backed rebels against ships in the Red Sea, the Pentagon announced. Press announcement.

“The Houthis have launched more than 45 attacks on commercial and military vessels since mid-November, posing a threat to the global economy as well as regional security and stability. Demanding a regional and international response.“, it is written in the document.

Combined raids

The Houthis “There will be consequences” Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin warned about their attacks. “The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to protect human life and the free flow of commerce on one of the world’s most critical waterways.”It is set out in another press release.

These joint airstrikes in Yemen were carried out with other countries that supported the operation: Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, the press release mentions.