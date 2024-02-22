Joe Biden loses his temper with Vladimir Putin

The US president promised to announce “major” sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to the death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin a “Crazy Bastard” During a meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco, California. “There’s that crazy bastard Putin, but the existential threat to humanity is climate change.”During a brief speech attended by a small group of reporters, the 81-year-old Democratic president launched the candidate for a second term.

In English, Joe Biden used three letters “SOB”Shortcut for “son of a bitch”Can be translated into French as an insult “Bastard”, “donkey”Also “son of a bitch”. The American president has already, in the past, treated his Russian counterpart “butcher” And no “War Criminal”.

Joe Biden started the same insult “son of a bitch” In January 2022, a reporter from the conservatives’ favorite channel, Fox News, when he thought his microphone was off.