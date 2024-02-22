News

Joe Biden loses his temper with Vladimir Putin

Photo of Admin Admin9 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

by Le Figaro with AFP

Published ,
Update

US President Joe Biden.
Kevin Lamarck / Reuters

The US president promised to announce “major” sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to the death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin a “Crazy Bastard” During a meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco, California. “There’s that crazy bastard Putin, but the existential threat to humanity is climate change.”During a brief speech attended by a small group of reporters, the 81-year-old Democratic president launched the candidate for a second term.

In English, Joe Biden used three letters “SOB”Shortcut for “son of a bitch”Can be translated into French as an insult “Bastard”, “donkey”Also “son of a bitch”. The American president has already, in the past, treated his Russian counterpart “butcher” And no “War Criminal”.

He promised to announce “major” sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to the death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Joe Biden started the same insult “son of a bitch” In January 2022, a reporter from the conservatives’ favorite channel, Fox News, when he thought his microphone was off.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin9 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Congress: Alejandro Soto signs an autograph that changes forest laws despite requests for reconsideration | Latest | Peru

January 11, 2024

Worrying verbal escalation between the leaders of North and South Korea

January 16, 2024

Pacific nation Nauru cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan: News

January 15, 2024

Iran attacked northern Iraq and Syria

January 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button