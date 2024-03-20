News

In Russia, a woman is detained for eight days for writing “No to War” on her ballot

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

The Russian judge held that the defendant had “defamed state property and discredited the Russian armed forces”.

Published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

A polling station in Moscow (Russia) during the presidential election on March 17, 2024. (SEFA KARACAN / AFP)

She wanted to condemn her country’s invasion of Ukraine. A woman was sentenced to eight days in detention by a Russian court on Wednesday March 20 for writing a slogan on her presidential ballot, which resulted in the re-election of Vladimir Putin. This woman “Taking a ballot and writing ‘No to War’ in red marker on the back, she then put the ballot in the ballot box”, St. Petersburg, the country’s second city Dzerzhinsk district court said.

The Court held that the defendant had thus “Insulted state property and defamed the Russian Armed Forces” and sentenced her to a fine of 40,000 rubles (about 400 euros) and eight days of administrative detention.

Vladimir Putin was re-elected on Sunday with a landslide that was condemned “No relation to reality” By opposition in exile. However, his opponents managed to show themselves at the same time, on Sunday afternoon, by gathering in polling stations, especially in front of Russian embassies abroad. According to the NGO OVD-Info, which specializes in monitoring repression, 119 people were arrested for various protest actions during the Russian presidential election.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

What we know about the ongoing conflict between the two Russian regions

1 week ago

“The Chemical”, they announce a new drug that is becoming popular in Cuba

January 12, 2024

France will still be Ukraine’s smallest European donor

February 18, 2024

“We refuse to enter the logic of escalation”, angers Emmanuel Macron after his comments on the deployment of troops

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button