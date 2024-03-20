Top 14 – Despite the relocation, the final stages in Bordeaux and Marseille are already sold out

On Wednesday afternoon, National Rugby League president René Boscatel launched the countdown to the final stages of the Top 14 in Paris, which will be held at the end of June before the semi-finals in Bordeaux, then in Marseille. – Was waiting for the final.

On Wednesday afternoon, in the fifteenth adjustment of Paris, the president of the National Rugby League, René Boscatel, spoke about the upcoming semi-finals of the Top 14, which will be held on June 21 and 22 at Metmut Atlantic in the city of Gironde. For the record, the last time Bordeaux hosted the championship final was in spring 2015. Here, Bouscatel said: “The choice of Bordeaux was attractive because it is already a very beautiful city. And it’s all over the rugby town. I remind you that Union Bordeaux-Bagels, which welcomes an average of 28,000 spectators, is the record holder for attendance in the Top 14. I tried to buy tickets for the clash between UBB and Toulouse on Sunday. the evening…and I got none!” And for good reason, Chaban Delmas Stadium has been sold out for weeks already for this poster…

Memories of “Basta” and Nyanga

In the wake of this highly anticipated semi-final by rugby fans across the country, the Top 14 will replace the competition’s grand final for the second time in its history. Due to the consolidation of the Stade de France by the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games, It is the Marseille Velodrome that will host the culmination of this 2023-2024 season, on June 28..

The first time the Top 14 moved its final was in 2016 and on that day, the single group therefore moved to Barcelona’s Camp Nou, where Racing 92 and RCT then faced each other. in an epic match and offered the Hauts-de-Seine club its first major title, in Contemporary History. Present in Paris on Wednesday, Mathieu Bastaraud, former RCT player and now “team manager” of the Var team, explained: “That night was crazy. There were 99,000 spectators in the stands, an amazing atmosphere and I remember before the match that we All Leo Messi was beaten for a place in the locker room.” In support of the former Blues three-quarter centre, Racingman Yannick Nyanga, coach of Racing 92 Espoirs today, admitted: “If I wasn’t an actor in this match I would have been there as a spectator, it was so crazy. I remember after receiving the red card (after dangerous tackles on Maxime Machenaud, Matt Giteau), we struggled and as the match progressed, the stadium changed color to support Racing. It was really grand.”. Since then, will the velodrome be able to rise to the level of that spring evening in 2016 that everyone talks about with a quiver in their voice? How hard is it? But 100 days before the start of the Top 14 Finals, the Semi-Finals and Top 14 Finals are already sold out.