Daisy Ridley looks back on her desert crossing after “Star Wars.”

For Daisy Ridley, then Star Wars Felt like a bit of desert. It’s not that the actress didn’t get any offers at the end of the last intergalactic trilogy, but there was no bang at the gate either.

“There weren’t many offers,” she recalled during a discussion at the South by Southwest festival and Diversity. “Not that there wasn’t… but I remember when it was all over, ‘Oh, it’s strange how quiet it is.’ »

The intergalactic void

A silence for which it would be difficult to give a precise explanation, even if it is a specific or moderate association of fans Star Wars The character of Rey played by Daisy Ridley may not have helped. Rather simply, the role didn’t really allow the actress to showcase her talents, knowing that she only had one feature film under her belt at the time of the release of the first film in the trilogy. .

And Saga closed in 2019 after less-than-memorable projects The Rise of Skywalker, it looks like Daisy Ridley has nothing better to do than bring out her lightsaber. Indeed, last November, the actress admitted that she is starring in the upcoming film Star Wars And why not even a possible trilogy.

We will still note a certain similarity with the original saga: where Harrison Ford had the opportunity to play other heroes (like Adam Driver), Carrie Fisher will forever be known for the role of Princess Leia.