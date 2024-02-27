Sports

cycling. Le Samin – Favorite Arnaud de Lie falls, rages and gives up!

Advertised as a big favourite No Samin This Tuesday, Arnaud de Lie The 56th edition of the Belgian classic will not win! No runner Lotto Dstny He suffered a serious fall 29 kilometers from the finish while getting into the car after changing bikes. Completely bruised on the right side, Lacheret’s bull looked very upset in the live images but he could only blame himself. Left alone while trying to turn too fast outside the line of cars, the 21-year-old rider hesitated for a moment, pretending to give up and getting into his car before changing his mind and resuming the race. . Too far to play anything after this sequence, he finally gave up and joined his bus a few kilometers further. A scene that will no doubt cause a lot of discussion after the race!

Video – Arnaud de Lie is certainly a subscriber to surrealist visuals

Samin 2024 Marg

Tuesday February 27 – Quaregnon – Dour, 202 km (actual departure around 12:35 pm / arrival around 5:30 pm)

picture

