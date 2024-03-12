Nantes, furious at VAR after defeat to OM, demanded audio from referees

Anger has not subsided on the side of FC Nantes. Beaten on Sunday evening at the Velodrome (2-0), the residents of Nantes felt wronged by two refereeing errors, two penalties missed by VAR – one on a foul on Moses Simon, the other on some Marseille hands on their surface – and they Not intending to stop there. After rants from Waldemar Kita and Jocelyn Gourvennec, the Canaries took action by publishing a vague press release on Monday evening.

“Following the 25th match against Olympique de Marseille and new refereeing errors, FC Nantes wishes to receive a clear explanation from the refereeing department,” FCN indicated on its website. “The club requests the communication of the exchange between VAR and Mr. Lataxier, which clearly follows the non-whistle on Moses Simon, as well as the succession of hands in the Olympian penalty area. »

When will the referee’s sound system be released?

For several weeks now, video aid in refereeing has been at the center of criticism, with a proliferation of decisions that have been strange to say the least. We especially remember this innocent penalty forgotten by Clément Turpin and his VAR colleague, Lyon, for OGC Nice. Even Aiglons president Jean-Pierre Rivière went there with his rant, before two matches were banned from the sidelines, the referee’s locker room and from all official functions by the LFP’s disciplinary committee.

In an attempt to understand the mechanics of the decision-making process, many voices are raised to demand that referees have their own sound system, as they always prefer silence to education. If the subject is progressing slowly on antidepressants, the first experiment is still planned for spring, during the women’s D1 play-offs.