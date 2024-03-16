Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app at this time, it may erase your world

Either use another launcher or use the Game Service Repair Tool

Public Interest Message: Minecraft players on Windows should avoid downloading the March 2024 update via the Xbox app. This may cause data loss. While we wait to find a permanent solution, Microsoft is offering a workaround to safely patch the world’s most popular game.

Microsoft’s list of known issues for the game’s March 2024 release includes a notice warning PC Minecraft players that updating the game via the Xbox app could delete their worlds. This issue does not affect other launchers. It is not clear whether the bug affects only the Bedrock version, the Java version, or both.

The company recommends using the Game Service Repair tool for now. To do this, launch the Xbox app on Windows, click your profile picture, then go to Support > Game Services Repair Tool > Start Troubleshooting. If successful, Gaming Services should update to version 19.87.13001.0 while avoiding the issue.

Alternatively, users can download the repair tool from Microsoft’s support site without opening the Xbox app. Running the program opens a command prompt that will automatically check the data and download any necessary updates. Next, a Y/N prompt will appear, asking users to close the tool or send feedback to Microsoft.

Those who have downloaded Minecraft on PC Game Pass will be mostly affected, as the service works primarily through the Xbox app. Players installing the game through the Microsoft Store or the official website have not reported any issues.

Microsoft’s notice also included information about the Xbox version of MLB The Show 24 and Final Fantasy XIV, which will debut on the console this month.

Minecraft turns 15 in May. Despite its age, it is the best-selling game in the world. Last fall, Mojang announced that it had sold more than 300 million copies, nearly double what Grand Theft Auto V sold. In addition, the popularity of Minecraft has not slowed down: the developer has sold more than 100 million units in the last three years alone.

Mojang released the most recent major update, Trials and Trails, last June. It introduced the cherry blossom biome, camels, archaeological gameplay, and new tools to help players tell their unique stories. The next major update, the as-yet-untitled version 1.21, is expected in mid-2024. The combat-focused expansion adds a procedurally generated dungeon known as the Trial Chamber, which features new loot and combat challenges.