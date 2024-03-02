Things are heating up at Rockstar, with employees under pressure decrying “broken promises.”

GTA 6 is entering the final stages of its development. A critical period that forces Rockstar to tighten the screws with the teams. A pressure that employees don’t like.

If the PS5 is entering its final life cycle, GTA 6 is reaching its final stages of development. This is the final period before the release scheduled for 2025. An important period during which Rockstar Games decided to play a strict conductor. They want the sweeter comfort of teleworking, 100% face-to-face, with everyone in the office. The last few months haven’t been easy for Rockstar, between leaks and hacks that exposed parts of the game well ahead of schedule. So, they tighten the screws: Everyone in the office works to prevent leaks and give the game all the polish it deserves.

GTA 6 developers are complaining

Rockstar didn’t take precautions. The announcement came on February 28, 2024: From April 15, a five-day work week is mandatory for most employees. And this news comes a year after a plea 170 British Rockstar employees who denounced toxic practices at the company – Especially crunch periods.

So the employees are not really happy with this news. And we’re not talking about a few nasty tweets thrown in here and there. No, some employees go directly to the Independent Trade Union of Great Britain. One of them said anonymously:

Working from home is a lifeline for many of us at Rockstar, allowing us to balance caregiving responsibilities, manage a disability, and relocate as needed. Now, Rockstar is holding on to this lifeline without thinking about the workers most affected. After many broken promises, we now fear that management is paving the way for a return to toxic “crisis” practices. Senior leaders need to rethink their rash decisions and work with their staff to find an arrangement that works for everyone.

“Zero consultation with us, first related. And there, we have to juggle schedules to fit in with teams around the world, whereas before, a quick login from home was enough.” adds another employee, also testifying anonymously.

GTA 6’s development in jeopardy?

With all this tension surrounding Rockstar’s return to the office, we can’t help but wonder if GTA 6 development might suffer. History has shown us that periods of intense crunch and high-pressure work environments do not always equate to success.

Take the example of Cyberpunk 2077 Which, after a development period marked by a crunch, was launched with numerous bugs and technical problems. For GTA 6, Rockstar’s situation can serve as a reminder of this lesson: work quality and employee well-being are intrinsically linked, and neglecting one can seriously compromise the other.