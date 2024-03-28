Countering Russian jamming, Ukraine deploys drones with automatic target identification

If the war continues on Ukrainian territory, the arsenal will continue on the territory as well. Ukrainian YouTuber and far-right activist Serhiy Sternenko, in fact, published a video on March 20, and then attacked it, despite enemy defenses that jammed the video link, Forbes reports.

This is not the first time that such technology has been used on the Ukrainian front, the American magazine clarifies. However, Serhiy Sternenko, who aims to raise funds to support his country’s army, says it still needs improvement. The YouTuber wants to raise around 1.18 million euros “To buy more than 1,300 drones of this type”Currently limited to a few prototypes, and “Invest in technology itself”It specifies on X.

Ukraine – Russia: military planes of war

An arms race

The arms race is escalating as developers try to create more advanced jammers and drone manufacturers improve their devices to combat jamming. Faced with increasingly sophisticated anti-drone defenses, autonomous FPV drones that are able to continue their mission despite the presence of radio jammers are a major asset today.

A drone that uses “Computer Vision” To automatically track its target and therefore not dependent on operator signals is not susceptible to jamming. “They neutralize the enemy’s electronic warfare function in most cases and allow you to strike the enemy more effectively”Serhii Sternenko says.

If for the moment, however, these drone systems remain semi-autonomous, as the target is first identified by a human, the move to full autonomy will only be a matter of time.

Towards the production of the first 1,000 drones

According to Forbes, the first field tests of self-guided systems were conducted in August 2023. “Both parties are investing heavily in this capability and are currently trying to gain first-mover advantage”, says American media Samuel Bendet, a military analyst and expert on Russian drones. Two days after launch, Serhii Sternenko’s fundraiser raised the funds needed to build the first 1,000 auto-guidance FPV drones.