Illegal immigration to Europe via West African route explodes

Information Le Figaro – According to the Frontex agency, this axis is becoming the main gateway for irregular entry into the European Union.

The year 2023 was the worst year ever for migration to Europe since 2016. The first two months of 2024 confirm this trend, as determined by the latest statistical output of Frontex, the Union’s external border surveillance agency. To read it, “The number of irregular border crossings in the European Union reached 31,200 in the first two months of 2024, the same level as a year ago”.

But inequality is increasing depending on migration routes taken. therefore, “The Central Mediterranean experienced the largest decline in detection of irregular crossings between major roads (-70%)”, found just over 4,300 migratory crossings. There, the main refugees come from Bangladesh, Syria and Tunisia. Frontex also welcomes the reduction in flows on the Balkan route (-65%), with just over 3,000 crossings detected.

On the other hand, the situation in West Africa is seriously deteriorating