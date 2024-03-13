News

Illegal immigration to Europe via West African route explodes

Photo of Admin Admin22 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Information Le Figaro – According to the Frontex agency, this axis is becoming the main gateway for irregular entry into the European Union.

The year 2023 was the worst year ever for migration to Europe since 2016. The first two months of 2024 confirm this trend, as determined by the latest statistical output of Frontex, the Union’s external border surveillance agency. To read it, “The number of irregular border crossings in the European Union reached 31,200 in the first two months of 2024, the same level as a year ago”.

But inequality is increasing depending on migration routes taken. therefore, “The Central Mediterranean experienced the largest decline in detection of irregular crossings between major roads (-70%)”, found just over 4,300 migratory crossings. There, the main refugees come from Bangladesh, Syria and Tunisia. Frontex also welcomes the reduction in flows on the Balkan route (-65%), with just over 3,000 crossings detected.

Also readFrance’s doors have never been more open to immigration

On the other hand, the situation in West Africa is seriously deteriorating

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 69% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

(TagsToTranslate)Immigration

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin22 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin entered intensive care

February 12, 2024

Defeated by Mauritania, Algeria finished last in their group and crashed out of CAN.

January 23, 2024

Here are the 5 best cities to visit in 2024

4 weeks ago

The new president, Javier Milli, faces his first challenge and a general strike

January 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button