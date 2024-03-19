Planet “on the brink” after decade of record heat, UN warns in new report

This report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirms that 2023 was the warmest year on record, with an average global surface temperature 1.45 degrees Celsius above the Earth’s baseline. Pre-industrial age.

Records broken for ocean warming, sea level rise, glacier retreat… 2023 ends warmest decade on record driving planet “On the Edge of the Abyss”, warned the UN on Tuesday 19 March.

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency, shows that records have been broken, and in some cases even “pulverized”, In terms of greenhouse gas levels, surface temperature, warming and ocean acidification, sea level rise, Antarctic sea ice extent and glacier retreat.

“Fossil fuel pollution is causing unprecedented climate chaos,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned. “There is still time to throw a lifeline for people and planet,” According to him, but we must act “Now”.

Climate crisis leads to “inequality crisis”.

The report confirms that 2023 was the warmest year on record, with the average global surface temperature 1.45 °C above the pre-industrial baseline.

“The climate crisis is a critical challenge facing humanity and is inextricably linked to the crisis of inequality, as evidenced by growing food insecurity, population displacement and biodiversity loss,” WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo underlined.

Heat waves, floods, droughts, wildfires and rapid intensification of tropical cyclones are wreaking havoc. “Misery and Chaos”, disrupting the daily lives of millions of people and causing economic losses of several billion dollars, the WMO warns. It is also the warmest decade (2014–2023) on record, exceeding the 1850–1900 average by 1.20 °C.

90% of oceans have experienced heat waves

The long-term increase in global temperature is due to the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which will reach a record level in 2022. It has also contributed to the arrival of an El Niño event in the middle of 2023. Accelerated temperature rise according to WMO.

“What we see in 2023, especially the unprecedented warming of the oceans, the retreat of glaciers and the loss of sea ice in Antarctica, causes the greatest concern.” Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization

Last year, nearly a third of the world’s oceans were in the grip of a marine heatwave. According to the WMO, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the planet’s oceans had experienced a heat wave at some point during the year.

The increasing frequency and intensity of ocean heatwaves has a profound negative impact on marine ecosystems and coral reefs.

Glaciers are experiencing the greatest retreat since the 1950s

In addition, global mean sea level reached record levels in 2023, reflecting continued warming of the oceans (thermal expansion) as well as melting of glaciers and ice sheets.

Landmark glaciers across the planet have suffered the biggest retreat on record since the 1950s, following massive melting in western North America and Europe, according to preliminary data.

However, there is “Glimpse of Hope” According to WMO: Renewable energy generation capacity is projected to increase by nearly 50% annually in 2023, the highest rate seen in the last two decades.