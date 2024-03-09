Ugo Humbert advances to the third round at Indian Wells
The very recent conqueror of Dubai had to adapt to the new conditions of the California desert. For his entry into the tournament, Ugo Humbert, in opposition to American wild card Patrick Kipson (24 years old, 151st), had to manage a fluctuating level of play, as sometimes happens with him in the first round of events where he arranges. He actually went through in two sets (6-4, 6-4), with the margin he dominated this type of opponent, helped by the good quality of the first ball (84% of points won). Qualifying for the third round will require him to step up his game against either Tommy Paul or Axel Michelson.
Not everything was accomplished in the first set. Especially in the first game where the 25-year-old Frenchman had three break points in a row, all of which were squandered by unforced errors and at 5-4 Messi proved too erratic to finally close out the set. A fourth set point on his opponent’s gift that had earlier saved a break chance. Between these two ends, the Frenchman was often able to set the pace against the no-nonsense American, who was capable of some flashes, while solid serves and quality returns (in the game) saw him break at 2-2.
The situation is almost the same in the second round as well. The Frenchman is sometimes disorganized but breaks down on some foes at 3-3. And when it came time to serve for the match, he had to save the equalizer at 5-5 on another brilliant off-centre ball. End the match on a high note by aligning the laser acceleration on the forehand and backhand.
