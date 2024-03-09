Ugo Humbert advances to the third round at Indian Wells

The very recent conqueror of Dubai had to adapt to the new conditions of the California desert. For his entry into the tournament, Ugo Humbert, in opposition to American wild card Patrick Kipson (24 years old, 151st), had to manage a fluctuating level of play, as sometimes happens with him in the first round of events where he arranges. He actually went through in two sets (6-4, 6-4), with the margin he dominated this type of opponent, helped by the good quality of the first ball (84% of points won). Qualifying for the third round will require him to step up his game against either Tommy Paul or Axel Michelson.