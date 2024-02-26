Luis Enrique’s exit on Mbappé ignites Spain, eternal Modric’s return liberates Madrid

The situation between Mbappé and Luis Enrique is tense

Mbappé made his first appearance at Parc des Princes since announcing his departure and had an eventful afternoon against Rennes (1-1). Completely overwhelmed by the Rennes defenses, the Frenchmen had almost nothing to eat. As a result, and extremely rare, the Frenchman was taken off by Luis Enrique unscathed and off the hour mark during the match. A week after being substituted in Nantes, the message is clear: Mbappé is no longer untouchable. “Status Canceled” summary team. The Daily also returns to the relationship between the two men who took time to discuss when the attacker decided to announce his departure. Nothing has been leaked from this discussion, but now it is clear that Luis Enrique did not appreciate this announcement from the Frenchman in the middle of the most important challenges of the season, we can read. After the match in Rennes, the Spaniard spoke of his star’s untimely exit, as well as Riley Parisian. “Sooner or later, at some point, we’re going to have to learn to play without Kylian. When I see fit, he will play or not play, as all coaches do with their players. I want maximum competitiveness for next season”, it unclear. in Spain and especially in the inner pages of the newspaper A.S., this release caused quite a stir. Every day that passes brings Mbappé closer to Real, as we revealed to you on January 7. And this statement just confirms it all.

Modric phoenix rises from the ashes

Real Madrid struggled to win against Sevilla. Despite being over-dominant, the Madrilenians were unable to find offense against a rough Andalusian defence. At last liberation came“eternal” Luka Modric, author of Cool Inspiration, as posted in the newspaper A.S. this morning. Coming into the game just before the last quarter of an hour (74th), the 38-year-old midfielder delivered and delivered a little himself. His season has been fragile, playing only parts of the match, content with a role as a luxury substitute. His joy at the goal reflects his disappointment. Madrid Press pays tribute to the 2018 Ballon d’Or as a newspaper Brand Which highlights his brilliant strike.

It’s still a crisis at Chelsea!

In England, it was the League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. In an intense final, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won at Wembley, thanks to Van Dijk’s goal late in extra time. This is the tenth League Cup in Liverpool’s history, a record. with all the children. Three Reds players were under 20 at kickoff. The English press does not miss this detail and wants to remember it when tackling against Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. With a total loss in the league, Chelsea had a chance to save their season, which they missed.