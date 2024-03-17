Clarisse Agbégnénou believes that CNOSF should not “remove” former standard bearers for Paris 2024
Clarisse Agbégnénou is not giving up. Excluded from the race to be the flag bearer at this summer’s Paris Olympic Games to lead the French delegation to Tokyo in 2021, the 31-year-old judoka took to Instagram this Sunday to express her disappointment, particularly revealing the disappointment attached to her. Absence of spectators in Tokyo.
According to rules unveiled on Wednesday by the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), contenders for flag-bearer status must, among other things, have already competed, not been convicted of doping, but also not already be a flag-bearer. – Flag in previous editions, such as Clarisse Agbegnu in Tokyo three years ago or Teddy Riner in 2016.
“I wanted to represent myself because it was not easy at the Tokyo Olympics. So it’s something left that I’m only half-finished… I feel a bit of unfinished business.”
“Of course I’ve heard others must be standard bearers too”who shared the mission with gymnast Samir At Said in Tokyo explained. I wanted to represent myself because it was not easy at the Tokyo Olympics. So it remains something I’ve done half-heartedly… I feel a bit of unfinished business. That is why, to me, it does not give us the right to deviate by making new rules! »
Already on Wednesday, the six-time world champion reacted to a survey that put her at the top of the favorites to occupy this position among women (a total of four standard bearers for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, two women, two men).
Agbégnénou provokes “discriminatory conditions”.
“There are French and figures who express a certain desire and on the other hand people work behind the scenes to impose discriminatory conditions to appoint standard bearers”She wrote on X. On Sunday, she finally closed part of the discussion by writing: “That’s off topic now”.
For the first time, the four standard bearers of the Olympic and Paralympic teams will be selected by their peers. Federations may field one candidate each. A vote will then be held with all athletes from the French delegation. The names of the four elected officials should be announced in mid-July.