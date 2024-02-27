Sports

Ethan Mbappé Real Madrid? There is a strong response

Not one Mbappé but two at Real Madrid? This is one of the rumors of the day on the football planet. During the night, the Spanish talk show El Chiringuito and especially its columnist Eduardo Inda dropped a little bomb about Ethan Mbappé. According to him, Kylian’s younger brother, who is indeed heading to Madrid, could accompany his older brother at the will of his family, who may have included this condition in the negotiations.

The departure of Ethan Mbappé was completely denied

Ethan Mbappé is a surprising rumor himself, questioned by Luis Enrique in front of the locker room when his brother’s departure was announced, that was very clear. “No, I’m Titi, I live in PSG! », said the young midfielder who will sign his first professional contract in Paris. And this connection has now been confirmed with a response to the Madrid rumors from the X PSG Inside Acts account, which was sour in the face of Spanish information. “I’ll be polite. That c…”, blurted out the Parisian account

In sum

The transfer rumor of Ethan Mbappé along with his brother Kylian to Real Madrid has set the football world on fire. However, the youngster, clear about his association with PSG, ruled out this possibility during the negotiations. A furious response to the Spanish speculation was expressed by the PSG Inside Acts account, which dismissed the rumors as “bullshit”.

