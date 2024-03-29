Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce: Is the War Over? One decision changes everything for their 6 children
Koh Lanta, Les Marseillais also married at first looks… Louis Martin is a televore who, in his spare time, tries to remake a cake admired in front of the best pastry chefs… but he’s unlikely to win the blue apron! The social network has no secrets for him, the latest scoops, the latest shows, he knows them all. She examines the lives of your favorite stars and appreciates Nicki Doll’s outfits a little too much on Drag Race France. A little neck fun
Eight years after announcing their divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue their never-ending battle, particularly for custody of their six children. And after years of fierce fighting, an unexpected decision can change everything.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce: Is the War Over? One decision changes everything for their 6 children
After the rest of the ad
Since 2005, they have been one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. But twelve years later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romance ended tragically in divorce amid legal battles.
The breakup, which surprised everyone, also upset the balance of the family. And for good reason, Maddox (22 years old), Pax (19 years old), Zahara (18 years old), Shiloh (17 years old), and twins Vivienne and Knox (15 years old) get into one hell of a mess. To find out which of their parents will have custody.
The end of the war?
But according to a close source, it could be that this battle is finally over. And for good reason, Brad Pitt has now given up on his pursuit of shared custody of his six children. An unexpected decision, especially since he already had many victories. Thus, the sixty-year-old actor will therefore allow his ex-wife to retain primary custody of their children, and only one visitation right.
As a reminder, since 2016, Brad Pitt has sought 50% custody, unlike Angelina Jolie who fought tirelessly to get sole custody. And if the 48-year-old actress strongly opposed the request of her ex-husband, it is because she accused him of domestic violence. According to court documents, cited by several American media, the latter allegedly “Spilled beer“, then”Beer and red wine on his children“. after that “Strangled one of her children and punched another in the face“. allegations that have always been denied by Brad Pitt.
High tension between Brad Pitt and his children
According to a still close source, Brad Pitt has finally decided to withdraw his decision, as most of the children are now adults and can therefore challenge the custody before civil justice. Indeed, only the twins are minors, when Shiloh turns eighteen next May. Not only that, it seems that the three eldest children have a complicated relationship with their father.
Moreover, in an Instagram post dated November 21, 2023, Pax didn’t mince his words, publicly declaring: “Happy Father’s Day to this first class ass! You have proven over and over what a terrible and despicable person you are. You have no consideration or compassion for your four youngest children who tremble in fear in your presence. You will never do the harm you do. Can’t understand. Reason to my family, because you are incapable of doing so.” It is said that
After the rest of the ad
After the rest of the ad