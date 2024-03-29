Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce: Is the War Over? One decision changes everything for their 6 children

Since 2005, they have been one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. But twelve years later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romance ended tragically in divorce amid legal battles.

The breakup, which surprised everyone, also upset the balance of the family. And for good reason, Maddox (22 years old), Pax (19 years old), Zahara (18 years old), Shiloh (17 years old), and twins Vivienne and Knox (15 years old) get into one hell of a mess. To find out which of their parents will have custody.

The end of the war?

But according to a close source, it could be that this battle is finally over. And for good reason, Brad Pitt has now given up on his pursuit of shared custody of his six children. An unexpected decision, especially since he already had many victories. Thus, the sixty-year-old actor will therefore allow his ex-wife to retain primary custody of their children, and only one visitation right.

As a reminder, since 2016, Brad Pitt has sought 50% custody, unlike Angelina Jolie who fought tirelessly to get sole custody. And if the 48-year-old actress strongly opposed the request of her ex-husband, it is because she accused him of domestic violence. According to court documents, cited by several American media, the latter allegedly “Spilled beer“, then”Beer and red wine on his children“. after that “Strangled one of her children and punched another in the face“. allegations that have always been denied by Brad Pitt.