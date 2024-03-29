Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Saoirse Ronan at the Irish Film and Television Awards Nominees | News

Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan are among the 21 nominees.St Irish Film and Television Awards.

Fresh off his Oscar win, Murphy (Oppenheimer) Scott is nominated for lead actor (All of us strangers). They are joined by SaltburnNo Barry Keoghan, The Last Rifleman Pierce Brosnan, That they may face the rising sunFrom Barry Ward and David Wilmot Lies V TelFilm with most IFTA nominations out of 13.

Lisa Mulcahy’s period drama is also up for best film, lead actress, supporting actor, director, script and seven Craft awards. It had its world premiere at the Galway Film Flid and follows an orphaned heiress whose uncle is determined to marry her.

Ronan is nominated for lead actress the enemy where she is competing with Jesse Buckley finger nailsEve Hewson Inn Flora & SonBrid Brennan Inn My sailor, my loveGeraldine McAlinden In Verdigris and in Agnes O’Casey Lies V Tel.

That they can face the rising sun And double blind Both have 11 nominations each, followed by Andrew Legg Lola A seven.

In international categories, Poor things leads the way on four with Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon And Holdovers Even among the nominees.

Crime category kinship Television drama leads the nominations at 11.

The winners will be announced at the IFTA ceremony on April 20 where actor Stephen Rea will also be honored.

IFTA Nominations 2024

best movie

double blind

Flora and Son

Lies V Tel

Lola

That they can face the rising sun

Verdigris

director

Ian Hunt-Duffy, double blind

John Carney, Flora and Son

Lisa Mulcahy, Lies V Tel

Andrew Legg, Lola

Pat Collins, That they can face the rising sun

Patricia Kelly, Verdigris

script

Darrach McGarrigal, double blind

John Carney, Flora and Son

Elizabeth Gooch, Lies V Tel

Andrew Legg, Lola

Amon Little, That they can face the rising sun

Patricia Kelly, Verdigris

The main actor

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

David Wilmot, Lies V Tel

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Barry Ward, That they can face the rising sun

Pierce Brosnan, The Last Rifleman

lead actress

Jesse Buckley, finger nails

Eve Hewson, Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan, the enemy

Agnes O’Casey, Lies V Tel

Brid Brennan, My sailor, my love

Geraldine McAlinden, Verdigris

supporting actor

Paul Maskall, All of Us Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes, double blind

Chris Valley, Lies V Tel

Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer

Liam Carney, sunlight

Lalor Roddy, That they can face the rising sun

Supporting actress

Bronagh Gallagher, Do the first dance

Katherine Walker, My sailor, my love

Alison Oliver, Saltburn

Ruth McCabe, That they can face the rising sun

Agnes O’Casey, Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea, Verdigris

Best International Film

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor things

Saltburn

Holdovers

Best International Actor

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killer of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, Master

Mark Ruffalo, Poor things

Willem Dafoe, Poor things

Paul Giamatti, Holdovers

Best International Actress