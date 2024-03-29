Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Saoirse Ronan at the Irish Film and Television Awards Nominees | News
Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan are among the 21 nominees.St Irish Film and Television Awards.
Fresh off his Oscar win, Murphy (Oppenheimer) Scott is nominated for lead actor (All of us strangers). They are joined by SaltburnNo Barry Keoghan, The Last Rifleman Pierce Brosnan, That they may face the rising sunFrom Barry Ward and David Wilmot Lies V TelFilm with most IFTA nominations out of 13.
Lisa Mulcahy’s period drama is also up for best film, lead actress, supporting actor, director, script and seven Craft awards. It had its world premiere at the Galway Film Flid and follows an orphaned heiress whose uncle is determined to marry her.
Ronan is nominated for lead actress the enemy where she is competing with Jesse Buckley finger nailsEve Hewson Inn Flora & SonBrid Brennan Inn My sailor, my loveGeraldine McAlinden In Verdigris and in Agnes O’Casey Lies V Tel.
That they can face the rising sun And double blind Both have 11 nominations each, followed by Andrew Legg Lola A seven.
In international categories, Poor things leads the way on four with Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon And Holdovers Even among the nominees.
Crime category kinship Television drama leads the nominations at 11.
The winners will be announced at the IFTA ceremony on April 20 where actor Stephen Rea will also be honored.
IFTA Nominations 2024
best movie
- double blind
- Flora and Son
- Lies V Tel
- Lola
- That they can face the rising sun
- Verdigris
director
- Ian Hunt-Duffy, double blind
- John Carney, Flora and Son
- Lisa Mulcahy, Lies V Tel
- Andrew Legg, Lola
- Pat Collins, That they can face the rising sun
- Patricia Kelly, Verdigris
script
- Darrach McGarrigal, double blind
- John Carney, Flora and Son
- Elizabeth Gooch, Lies V Tel
- Andrew Legg, Lola
- Amon Little, That they can face the rising sun
- Patricia Kelly, Verdigris
The main actor
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- David Wilmot, Lies V Tel
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Barry Ward, That they can face the rising sun
- Pierce Brosnan, The Last Rifleman
lead actress
- Jesse Buckley, finger nails
- Eve Hewson, Flora and Son
- Saoirse Ronan, the enemy
- Agnes O’Casey, Lies V Tel
- Brid Brennan, My sailor, my love
- Geraldine McAlinden, Verdigris
supporting actor
- Paul Maskall, All of Us Strangers
- Diarmuid Noyes, double blind
- Chris Valley, Lies V Tel
- Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer
- Liam Carney, sunlight
- Lalor Roddy, That they can face the rising sun
Supporting actress
- Bronagh Gallagher, Do the first dance
- Katherine Walker, My sailor, my love
- Alison Oliver, Saltburn
- Ruth McCabe, That they can face the rising sun
- Agnes O’Casey, Miracle Club
- Maya O’Shea, Verdigris
Best International Film
- All of Us Strangers
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor things
- Saltburn
- Holdovers
Best International Actor
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killer of the Flower Moon
- Bradley Cooper, Master
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor things
- Willem Dafoe, Poor things
- Paul Giamatti, Holdovers
Best International Actress