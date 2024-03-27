Chris Hemsworth, Kathryn Langford, Hugh Jackman and Ruby Rose among Australia’s most influential celebs
ImpressiveMelbourne-based SEO service Inbeat and Hootsuite analyze the Instagram following of Australian celebrities to find out how much they can earn from a sponsored post, based on influencing prices.
Chris Hemsworth Ranked as the most influential Australian on Instagram, with over 58.5 million followers. Depending on his follower count and engagement, he can earn up to $685,000 (USD) or $1,041,208 (AUD) per sponsored post.
Hemsworth, who hails from Melbourne, began his acting career in the Australian soap Home and Away, but didn’t gain more global recognition until his role as the Asgardian god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her Instagram is mainly used to show new projects, fitness and family pictures.
Katherine Langford comes second with over 42.1 million followers. The Perth-born actress can earn an estimated $485,000 (USD) or up to $737,205 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for her breakout performance as Hannah Baker on the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, Langford’s Instagram account is primarily used to show fashion displays and behind-the-scenes footage from previous projects.
Hugh Jackman ranks third with over 31.6 million followers. The Sydney-born actor can earn an estimated $365,000 (USD) or up to $554,989 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for portraying Wolverine throughout the X-Men franchise as well as starring in films such as The Prestige and The Greatest Showman, his Instagram is primarily used to share updates on his whereabouts with his followers as well as videos of his training.
Ruby Rose comes in fourth with over 22.8 million followers. Depending on his follower count and engagement, he can earn up to $264,000 (USD) or $401,417 (AUD) per sponsored post. She is known for her modeling, presenting and acting in films such as Pitch Perfect 3 and The Mag, and her Instagram is mainly used for fashion displays and new projects.
Anne Curtis ranked fifth with over 20.3 million followers. The Filipino-Australian actress and model can earn up to an estimated $236,000 (USD) or $358,842 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for her modeling and acting, she was the first Filipina celebrity to reach 20 million followers on Instagram and mainly uses her account for photo shoots and family portraits.
Other Australians to make the top ten include rapper Iggy Azalea, YouTuber Tammy Hambro, personal trainer Kayla Itsines, actor and musician Troy SivanModel Miranda Kerr.
Charismatic CEO and founder Robert Tedros commented on the findings “Considering the big screen presence and fan following of popular actors, it’s no surprise to see figures like Chris Hemsworth and Katherine Langford in the top five. Both have also starred in successful projects on Netflix, which may have helped them gain a larger following by promoting themselves across multiple platforms.
There is a significant difference between potential earnings at the bottom and top of the rankings, with actors and models receiving the highest brand earnings overall. Regardless, it’s great to see these types of different businesses in the mix and see how these individuals have become influential with their careers online.”
Top 30 Most Influential Australian Celebrities on Instagram in 2024
|
order
|
celebrity
|
Followers (Millions)
|
Estimated Top Earnings per Post (USD)
|
Estimated Top Earnings per Post (AUD)
|
1
|
Chris Hemsworth
|
58.5
|
685k
|
1,041,555.52
|
2
|
Katherine Langford
|
42.1
|
485k
|
737,451.71
|
3
|
Hugh Jackman
|
31.6
|
365k
|
554,989.43
|
4
|
Ruby Rose
|
22.8
|
264 k
|
401,417.02
|
5
|
Annie Curtis Smith
|
20.3
|
236 k
|
358,842.48
|
6
|
Iggy Azalea
|
17.8
|
208 k
|
316,267.95
|
7
|
Tammy Hambro
|
17.6
|
203k
|
308,665.36
|
8
|
Kayla Itsines
|
16.0
|
186 k
|
282,816.53
|
9
|
Troy Sivan
|
15.3
|
182 k
|
276,352.08
|
10
|
Miranda Kerr
|
14.6
|
169 k
|
256,967.71
|
11
|
Liam Hemsworth
|
12.6
|
152 k
|
231,118.89
|
12
|
Rebel Wilson
|
11.1
|
129 k
|
196,146.95
|
13
|
David Warner
|
10.2
|
127 k
|
193,105.91
|
14
|
Nicole Kidman
|
9.9
|
117 k
|
177,900.72
|
15
|
Angela White
|
9.9
|
116 k
|
176,380.20
|
16
|
Celeste Barber
|
9.6
|
114 k
|
173,339.17
|
17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
8.9
|
108 k
|
164,216.05
|
18
|
Decker Montgomery
|
8.7
|
104k
|
158,133.98
|
19
|
Luke Hemmings
|
8.5
|
103 k
|
156,613.46
|
20
|
Phoebe Tonkin
|
8.4
|
97.7k
|
148,554.71
|
21
|
Michael Clifford
|
8.0
|
96.1 k
|
146,121.88
|
22
|
Calum Hood
|
7.7
|
94 k
|
142,928.79
|
23
|
Claire Holt
|
7.5
|
92.6k
|
140,800.06
|
24
|
Ben Simmons
|
7.5
|
87.1k
|
132,437.20
|
25
|
Ashton Irwin
|
7.4
|
87.3k
|
132,741.31
|
26
|
Rosanna Arkle
|
6.2
|
71.4k
|
108,565.06
|
27
|
Bindi Irwin
|
5.7
|
66.5k
|
101,114.51
|
28
|
Robert Irvine
|
5.0
|
60.2k
|
91,535.24
|
29
|
Savannah Clark
|
3.6
|
42.5k
|
64,622.06
|
30
|
Nathaniel Buzolic
|
3.3
|
39.9k
|
60,562.81 is
Impressive Based on calculations suggested to influence pricing from sites like Inbeat and Hootsuite, it analyzed online data to determine which Australian celebrities had the most followers on Instagram and, as a result, how much they could earn from sponsored posts.
Celebrities were categorized by their main occupation to compare which groups had the most followers and potential earnings.