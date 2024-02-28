Christian nationalists are transforming the United States and it is alarming

Reading time: 4 minutes

“Baby Eisen, dead fetus/minor.” That’s how the cryogenic embryos of Felicia and Scott Eisen, the plaintiffs in the case, are changing cards for in vitro fertilization in Alabama. At the center of this legal battle are several cryogenically stored embryos that were destroyed following the clinic’s negligence.

The unprecedented event provoked a number of reactions, including at the highest levels of the federal government. White House spokeswoman Caryn Jean-Pierre recalled that it is “The Supreme Court in Roe Vs. It paved the way for politicians to dictate some of the most personal decisions families can make..

The Court’s decision presented in “Yellowhammer State” is surprising in more ways than one: the juxtaposition of constitutional reform with “pro-life” laws and Christian morality, illustrated by strong theocratic expressions that recall both delicate divisions. Church and state and candidate Donald Trump’s willingness to take a turn that is both authoritarian and faithful to the principles of Christian nationalism.

Act of 1872

In making their ruling, the judges relied on a text from 1872: the “Wrongful Death of Minor Act”, which allows parents to seek civil compensation. A child dies as a result of negligence.

In 2011, the court considered that a “unborn child” can be considered as “little child”, regardless of its viability. It was now a question for the Alabama courts to know whether the term was “little child” May also cover cryogenically stored embryos: Seven to two, the justices answered affirmatively, justifying their interpretation by a recent constitutional amendment passed in their state, which provides protection. “The Sacred Nature of the Life of the Unborn”.

Fighting immigration and restoring “Christian values” appear to be the main diptych of the think tank’s ambitions.

“In this case, the text of the law on wrongful death of a minor is too broad and inappropriate, So concluded Justice Jay Mitchell, author of the majority opinion. It applies to all born and unborn children without limitation. It is not the role of this Court to create new limits based on our own view of what is or is not public policy.»

“This is especially true when, as is the case here, the people of this state have passed a constitutional amendment intended directly to prevent courts from excluding “unborn life” from statutory protection.”, continues the Magistrate. It is on the basis of this constitutional amendment that a dissenting opinion authored by the “Chief Justice” of the Supreme Court of Alabama chose to front the rhetoric with the theocratic opinion.

Human life is seen as a gift from God

Known for his fiercely conservative position, opposition to abortion as well as the right to same-sex marriage, Republican Tom Parker, president of the Alabama Supreme Court since 2019, stands here with an opinion that is beautiful for religion: the word “God” appears in it forty-one times.

If he begins by recalling that his state’s constitution is not alien to religious matters (he notes that its preamble insists “Grace and Guidance of Almighty God”), the rest of his exposition borders on theocracy: “The Alabama Constitution’s recognition that human life is a gift of God emphasizes a fundamental principle of English common law, which is expressly incorporated into the Alabama law.”

Taking the opposite view of jurist William Blackstone, who believed that life begins when a fetus can turn into its mother’s womb, Judge Parker asserts that Alabama law provides that life begins. “during pregnancy”.

Furthermore, the magistrate goes so far as to use Genesis, the first book of the Bible: “But the principle itself—that human life is fundamentally different from other forms of life and cannot be taken at will without justification—has deep roots dating back to man’s creation “in the image of God.”, thus supporting the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In a New York Times column, columnist Charles M. Blow a “Slide to Theocracy” The United States, where religion seems to have a growing influence on politics.

The danger of Christian nationalism

The United States, a Christian nation? Yes, according to Russell Watt. In an article published by Politico, we learn that a former minion of the Trump administration is now the head of the Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank that intends to influence the direction of the new Republican executive in the event of a victory in November. . Watt and his team aspire to develop a “Christian nationalism”: the fight against immigration and the restoration of “Christian values” thus appear to be central to the think tank’s ambitions.

The rise of this Christian nationalism is part of a continuation of a political era where religious liberties took precedence over secularism through recent jurisprudence distinguished by respect for religious liberties: contraception (Hobby Lobby case), school vouchers (Espinoza, Carson case), religious opinions. Expression (Shurtleff, Kennedy cases), discrimination (303 creative cases)…

The Trump administration may choose the “unitary executive theory,” which strengthens the president’s powers and his control over federal agencies.

As a result, the centrist political ideal of Renewing America is supported not only by strong polarization, but also by a strong polarization pushing the Republican Party towards radicalism: the number of proposed laws has exploded due to the influence of Christian nationalism. LGBT+ People, Abortion Rights and Literary Majority.

Adopted by the federal executive, this political principle would, for example, lead the Food and Drug Administration (American Drug Agency) to restrict access to mifepristone and misoprostol, molecules used among other things in medical abortion. This possibility is more plausible because the Trump administration may opt for a “unitary executive theory,” strengthening the president’s powers and control over federal agencies.

What about Nikki Haley? In the race for the Republican nomination, the challenger could pass for the moderate, facing radical and radical outbursts from the favorite. In front of the NBC News Channel cameras, she admitted that in her eyes, “Fetuses (…) are children”.