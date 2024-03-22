Shooting death in Moscow, Russian diplomacy condemns “bloody terrorist attack”.

On Friday March 22 there was a shooting at Crocus City Hall, a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow, during which several people died, according to the city’s mayor. Then the fire broke out.

” Unknown gunmen opened fire at Crocus City Hall », signaled the emergency services to the public agency TASS. The Ria Novosti agency reported “ Automatic weapon fire », citing his reporter on the site. For his part, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the death. ” A terrible tragedy happened today in Crocus City. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. The mayor of the capital of Russia said.

” There are deaths and injuries following the attack on Crocus City Hall », Security Services (FSB) added.

The events, the exact nature of which has yet to be clarified, took place at Crocus City Hall, a concert hall located in Krasnogorsk, a suburb located on the northwest outskirts of the Russian capital. According to Russian media, armed assailants opened fire and a heavy fire broke out. Men in camouflage clothing burst onto the floor of the room before opening fire and shouting. A grenade or incendiary bomb, which caused a fire », mentions the journalist of Ria Novosti.

The attack took place during a concert by the Russian rock band Picnic, whose members were ejected, TASS reported. A Telegram channel reputed to be close to the security services initially reported that 40 people had been killed and more than 100 injured. According to estimates, around 200 people, including children, are still trapped there.

Telegram news channels Baza and Mesh, identified as close to law enforcement, published videos showing black smoke and flames billowing from the concert hall building. They also released footage showing two armed men moving down the hall, with at least one man on the ground near the entrance. Other images show spectators hiding behind seats or evacuating the concert hall.

On social networks, the images circulating are extremely violent. Outside, the roof of the building was engulfed in flames. And pictures of bloodied bodies on the floor inside have been shared. We also saw a crowd running up the stairs. Some images have also emerged from inside the concert hall where we can see spectators trying to hide behind chairs.

In the released surveillance camera images, we see armed men dressed in black. According to testimonies collected by Russian media, it will be ” four men Bearded and obviously trained “

“ A bloody terrorist attack »

Friday denounced Russian diplomacy as “ A bloody terrorist attack ” ” The entire world community must condemn this heinous crime ! », added Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Telegram. The Russian Security Services (FSB) have so far mentioned that “ attack » Causes death and injuries.

And the first reactions did not take long. The White House is ” In thoughts with victims of horrific attacks » At a concert hall in Moscow, a spokesman said, “ Scary and hard to see images ” ” I cannot give more details “, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also announced that the United States is looking at” To get more information “