Travis Scott Dominates the Rap World in 2024 with Ha-Llu-Ci-Nant Numbers

Travis Scott Bangers chain. In 2023 he released the album titled Utopia. The project will allow him to take a new step and get nominated for it Grammy Awards. Utopia is the most-listened-to rap album since the start of the year.

Utopia, the result of hard work for Travis Scott

Given the current results, we are far from tears and anger Travis Scott. album Utopia Travis is currentlyThe most streamed rap album in the world Since the beginning of the year. is more than a project 800 million streams According to during the current year French Rep. A figure that attests to the quality of the project, but also to the talent of the artist. His merits were questioned during the ceremony Grammy Awards.

During the 2024 ceremony ofs Grammy, Travis Scott Lost the title of best rap album of the year. is ahead of him Killer Mike And his album Michael. Frustrated at not winning the prize, he would litter the stage during his appearance on stage. This was not the first time Travis Scott Left the ceremony full of anger and bitterness. Indeed, in 2019The artist once again saw the Rap Album of the Year title right under his nose. AstroworldThere was no match for Travis’s project Cardi B His album Invasion of privacy. Despite this lack of recognition during the ceremonies, success reached him as did the success of his albums.