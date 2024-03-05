Cancer, Diabetes, Alzheimer’s Disease… 25 Associations Threaten to “Disintegrate” Health Care

Twenty-five associations of chronically ill people expressed their concerns on Monday 4 March about the safety of the current system for managing long-term conditions (ALD). They expressed concern, after government announcements, aimed at “finding money in patients’ pockets”, by the risk of “dispersion”.

“It is not a question of saving on ALD. (…) On the other hand, it is a question of reviewing the relevance” and “the architecture of a very old system when we know medical progress” In the treatment of pathology, he participated in France Inter, Franceinfo and worldALD is preparing a list which “Dates in the 1980s”.

ALD patients, i.e. people suffering from chronic pathologies registered in a dedicated list (cancer, diabetes, heart failure, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.), benefit from 100% care through social security for their care related to this illness. Ceiling limitations provided.

“We refuse to be ordained by popular vengeance”

“ALD is one of the main mechanisms of our unity health system, which allows all people who need long-term and especially expensive treatment to receive care”Recall in an open letter, 25 patient associations, including Roseup (cancer), Renaloo (kidney diseases), or the French Association of Hemophiliacs. “We cannot watch the threat to demolish this building without reacting.”

“We refuse to be singled out by popular vengeance as responsible for the shortcomings of the health system, to apologize for being increasingly outnumbered”They wrote to the Minister of Health. “It is not in the patients’ pockets (…) that we find this money.”

Measures aimed at increasing the amount payable by patients “Multiplication”Like doubling medical deductibles, they criticize, regret “Word Around” WHO “Suggests that some patients are abusing the system with complacent doctors”.

However, the average charge due in ALD “Almost twice as much as the rest of the population“, they emphasize, and chronically ill people must “Frequently stop or reduce their professional activity”Like certain caregivers, plunging certain families into uncertainty.