Anti-stress, this remedy will immediately lower cortisol according to one researcher

It will cause the production of oxytocin, the happy hormone, and thus combat the peak of acute stress.

Who is not stressed today? Whether it’s due to the hectic pace of life, the demands of a job or trying personal life, stress affects (almost) everyone. Specifically, when we face a stressful situation, the body reacts immediately By releasing hormones Like adrenaline or cortisol, also nicknamedstress hormone“. Heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature increase, the level of alertness decreases, and a state of anxiety occurs. So what to do when you are suddenly at the peak of stress?

“Emergency” remedy to keep on hand

Interviewed by The New York Post, Dr. Candy Wiens, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania (United States) who specializes in stress, resilience and burnout, shared what she calls a “rescue solution”. Free yourself immediately severe stress. During her research, she conducted an experiment on participants who were considered stressed and realized that when they saw a photo of a loved one (her child, a close friend), they calmed down within seconds. This has a biological explanation. “Just looking at a photo Stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is normally activated when the body is at rest. When it is activated, this part of the brain Regulates cortisol levels and releases oxytocin, also known as “The Love Hormone” (or “happy hormone”), which can counteract the effects of stress hormones“, she justifies. So it might be wise to always have on hand (your Wallet For example or on your smartphone) a photo of someone you love. Similarly, holding the hand or hugging someone close to you releases oxytocin. “But if no one is nearby, you can also soothe yourself by massaging your neck from the base of your skull. This stimulates your vagus nerve which Full of oxytocin receptors“, she explains.

“Produce the Right Hormones”

The last tip – perhaps a bit more well-known – is playing sports: exercise produces Dopamine, a neurotransmitter and hormone that makes people feel happy and satisfied. “Have an impression of youThen get some more energy. Additionally, exercise helps tame the sympathetic nervous system and activates your parasympathetic nervous system. The idea is to train your body Produces the right hormones at the right levels” concluded Dr. Vince.