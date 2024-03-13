Canal+ offers movie tickets for Printemps du Cinema 2024, how can I get them?

Canal+ offers cinema tickets to its subscribers for the Spring of Cinema. To recover two precious tickets to use throughout France, you must be responsive. Here are the steps to follow.

© Pexels

Canal+ subscribers can watch many movies on the group’s channels, especially thanks to Canal+ Cinemawas previously named Canal+ Yellow. Apart from Bhagya, this list of feature films is one of Canal+’s strongest arguments to attract new customers.

Perhaps the new offer the audiovisual group has just rolled out, which will launch 18 channels dedicated to football this summer, will make more people want to subscribe. Canal+ offers cinema tickets to its subscribers for the Spring of Cinema. You have to be responsive to take advantage of it.

This year Printemps du Cinema takes place in France from March 24 to 26. To celebrate, Canal+ is offering 20,000 free cinema tickets to its subscribers. To try to win a set of two tickets, simply go to Le Club Canal+ and then log into your account.

Please note, the number of places to win is very limited. 8,000 tickets offered between March 11 and March 17 have already been collected. Between March 18 and March 26, Canal+ is giving away 12,000 free cinema tickets.

© Pexels

” The Universal Cinema Check (CCU) is the only ticket valid in all cinemas in mainland France (Corsica included). By using CCU, you support the social actions of Entraide du Cinema et des Spectacles », we can read on Le Club Canal+.

Winners will be notified via email containing two prized sesame seeds. This is the best chance to catch one of the films slated to hit theaters this March. It is better than watching or downloading programs illegally. Remember that Canal+ recently arrested a Frenchman who was selling IPTV subscriptions for €50/year.

Like many rights holders, the audiovisual group is not kidding with this practice which represents a huge loss of revenue for it.