Helldivers 2 is receiving mixed reviews on Steam, find out why!

Hello gamers! Have you heard about the latest news regarding Helldivers 2? Well, it looks like Steam reviews have gone from “very positive” to “mixed” at the end of the third week of February. It’s been almost 10 days since the game’s release, and it seems that many players are having problems accessing the servers. As a result, the game’s approval rating dropped to 68%, a 10-point drop from a few days ago.

However, Helldivers 2 got off to a flying start, selling over a million copies in just three days. But this caused major problems for the game’s servers, which were initially designed to accommodate around 50,000 players at launch, not thousands.

In addition to server issues, the game is also dealing with users refusing to log out to maintain their place in queues, making the problem worse. The game has yet to implement an inactivity timer, a standard feature in online games that will force logouts and help active players get back into the game faster.

However, the team behind the game is working hard to fix these issues. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pillestad personally responded to fan complaints on social media, assuring that server issues are “being resolved 24/7.”

So, will this latest update fix server issues and increase reviews on Steam? We’ll have to wait to find out, but in the meantime, if you’re thinking of buying Helldivers 2, it might be best to wait until the server issues are resolved. Stay tuned for more information!