Helldivers 2 revolutionizes gaming for you, players and investors alike!

Fans are sure to understand what made Helldivers 2 such a success despite the occasional hiccups – because it was designed for gamers, not to increase profit margins and satisfy investors.

Defined as “intergalactic cooperative chaos,” Helldivers 2 arrives by smashing everything in its path, impressing everyone in the process. It’s not the most gentle game at the time, but the insane chaos it offers is ideal for those who want to play with friends without too much of a commitment. Obviously, you have to commit to getting out alive, but other than that, anything goes.

If you’re not playing Helldivers 2, what are you doing with your life?

Helldivers 2 was such a success on both PC and PlayStation that it reminded people of the absolute masterpiece that is Starship Troopers; If you haven’t seen the film, we urge you to do something about it. Its popularity knows no bounds, with one player’s wife joking about setting up “support groups” for partners fighting the good fight in Helldivers 2.

But it’s not the weapons or the chaos that makes the game so fun, it’s the love that was put into its creation. “Helldivers 2 succeeds because it takes risks to be special, fun, and a game,” explains Rondine1990 on Reddit. From there, he sparked a debate about the “crushing problem” of big game developers: the focus on money.

“According to another, I think the games budgets have really gotten too big for their own good,” said another. “If a modern AAA game costs more than $100 million, you need a big studio to work on it, which results in a lot of people in the kitchen and not willing to risk their necks for an idea. Big budget games don’t. Not great, but if you look back to the 90s when the budget was much smaller, it seems like there was a lot more creativity. »

In a world where modern audiences want everything to be “big”, it’s nice to see a game succeed because it did what it wanted; He wanted to share a good time with his community while doing his job. And by God, it worked wonderfully. Hopefully more developers will take a cue from Arrowhead Game Studios and follow this path.