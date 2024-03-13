NASA will send Europa, a moon of Jupiter, a symbol of humanity, the plaque looks like this

The Europa Clipper spacecraft will launch to Jupiter’s moon next October with the famous plaque.

As part of its “Europa Clipper” mission, which aims to study Jupiter’s moon, Europa, NASA is offering people who want to engrave their name on a plaque that will be sent to the satellite next October with the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

2.6 million names have been engraved

In addition to the 2.6 million engraved names, the triangular metal plaque measuring approximately 18 cm by 28 cm has graphic elements on both sides.

On the one hand, there is a poetic work by Ada Limon, Poet Laureate of the United States, titled “Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa”, as well as a silicon chip with names.

On one side of the beach was carved Ada Limon’s handwritten poem “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa”.

NASA/JPL-Caltech



On the other hand, works of art that highlight the link between Earth and Europe. Linguists have collected recordings of the word “water” spoken in 103 languages ​​from language families around the world.

On the reverse side of the plaque is a visual representation of the sound waves formed by the word “water” in 103 languages.

NASA/JPL-Caltech



The audio files were then converted to waveforms (a visual representation of sound waves) and burned to a plate.

Study the satellite

Scientists are convinced that apart from the icy crust on its surface, Jupiter’s moon harbors a liquid and salty ocean, which would make it a likely candidate to harbor life forms.

The mission should then study the surface composition of these waters and determine whether Europa actually has conditions favorable for the appearance of life forms.