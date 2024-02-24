Caitlin Dever’s mother died after a battle with breast cancer

Kathy Dever, mother of Katelyn Dever, has died after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.





The young star, 27, paid tribute to his mother with a carousel of images on Instagram on Wednesday, remembering her as “sunshine” and “the sweetest in the world”.





“I don’t even have words,” Dever said in the post. “The gifts you’ve given me in my life, the immense joy you’ve brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you’ve given me and our family, your love has been everywhere. Those mornings. Drinking coffee with you and shopping at Real Real, that pool. Sitting by and eating watermelon (with salt on it, of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, laying in your bed with you. Seinfeld And listening to your infectious laughter as you recited each line from memory, mocking each other.”









“Your love was like sunshine,” Dever continued, “warming me up when I needed it most and making me laugh when I was saddest. You were everyone’s favorite. You were my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I broke down. Gonna go. Forever without you and I don’t know how I’ll go on.” Dever also thanked his mother for “fighting so hard for us for so long.” She added, “You’ve done everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom.”





Dever shared in October 2020 that her mother had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years. The matriarch was diagnosed at age 39, “and every day since then has been a horrible battle,” Dever shared at the time. “Every day is different and we get through it as a family,” she said, calling her mother “the strongest woman I know.”





Caitlin Dever.

Fraser Harrison/Getty Images





In addition to Kaitlyn, Kathy Dever is survived by two other daughters, Maddie and Jane, and husband Tim.





Devar, known for her roles in the film Booksmart and miniseries UnbelievableMost recently appeared in the series Dopeseek and films A ticket to heaven, the next target wins, And Good complaint. It will appear in the next series The Last of Us As AB.





