Entertainment

Emma Stone almost got sick for ‘Poor Creatures’.

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

Emma Stone ate 60 Portuguese tarts on the set of ‘Poor Creatures’ and it made her ‘really want to puke’.

The 35-year-old actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Bella, a child exploring the world in an adult body. Emma opened up about the challenges she faced on set, revealing that eating the sweet tart was even harder than filming the love scenes for the film because they were so well coordinated.

At a panel discussion in Los Angeles over the weekend, she explained her struggles, telling the audience: “Bella’s sexuality…the way the movie was going to be shot and how we were going to do it, with our amazing intimacy coordinator, our closed sets and everything. In some ways That was the easiest part because it was choreographed. It was fast. We knew exactly what we were doing. 60 Figure out how to walk or eat a Portuguese pie, the first bite of which is delicious, but at the end you actually vomit. want to do”.

Emma added: “Or the fact that she’s seeing death and decay for the first time, which is a lot harder than nudity, which is the only thing people want to ask me.”

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Hailey Bieber has long hair again and we love it!

3 weeks ago

Bianca Sensori and Kanye West Show PDA as She Wears Sexy Outfits – Hollywood Life

January 7, 2024

Sundance Film Festival 2024: 10 to watch, from Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding and Pedro Pascal in Freaky Tales to Saoirse Ronan in The Outer

January 13, 2024

One Day: What is the difference between the Netflix series and the film with Anne Hathaway released in 2011? – News series

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button