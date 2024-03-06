First pictures of Daisy Ridley in Young Women and the Sea

Daisy Ridley (The third trilogy of sagas Star Wars) will soon star in a brand new film based on a true story, titled in English Young Woman and the SeaAnd this evening, the American site people Some of the first pictures of this inspiring film have been shared.

Five first images from Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea

Some first pictures of the film Young Woman and the Sea was shared by Disney By site this evening people. The film is based on the book 2022 Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Adderle conquered the English Channel and inspired the world By Glenn Stout. Daisy Ridley Plays Gertrude “Trudy” Adderley, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel.

film Young Woman and the Sea No Disney Releases in American theaters on May 31, 2024. No release date has yet been announced for France.

Distribution:

Daisy Ridley ,

, Tilda Cobham-Hervey ,

, Stephen Graham ,

, Kim Bodnia ,

, Christopher Eccleston ,

, Glenn Flashler.

Daisy Ridley states: “The most surprising thing about this story is how few people know it Trudy What she achieved was not only a personal achievement, but also a revolution for women in sports. I can’t wait for people to see this film in its entirety and beauty so they can experience this journey with all its hardships, its hope and ultimately its joy. »

director Joachim Ronning (Kon-tiki, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, Maleficent: The Power of Evil) states: “I wanted to be in the elements, like in old-fashioned cinema. It’s a tough way to make a film, but I think the audience will be able to feel that dedication from the cast and crew. »

Joachim RonningWhich is currently running Tron: Ares forever DisneyContinued by discussing its main star: “In addition to being an extraordinary actress, she demonstrated her skills and dedication every day, swimming in 15 degree Celsius water until her lips turned blue. Few actors could have done what she did – male or female. »

