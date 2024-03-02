‘The Last of Us’ casts Abby’s friends who want to clean up Allie

AB

After our major reveal that Caitlin Dever was playing Abby in The Last of Us Season 2 in 2025, due to strike delays, we now have a quartet of new actors joining that cast, most of “Abby’s crew” â€“ as it were. Important roles in terms of how they relate to Abby and Ellie’s conflict. No spoilers yet, but uh, maybe we’ll discuss this later in the article.

Actors Danny Ramirez as Manny: “A loyal soldier whose sunny outlook is the pain of old wounds and the fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.”

Arielle Baer as Mel: “A young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.”

Tati Gabriel as Nora: “A military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.”

And Spencer Lord as Owen: “A gentle soul trapped in the body of a warrior, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

Those are…somewhat weird descriptions, but I think they technically work. I only really know Ramirez, who was in Top Gun Maverick and is the new Falcon after the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Tati Gabriel also seems like she’s been in everything from you to Uncharted to 100. .

Now we will enter spoiler territory Because it is impossible to discuss otherwise about these game characters.

Of course these are the people that Ellie specifically wants revenge for their role in hunting down and killing Joel. And throughout the game, she kills them all, culminating in the deaths of Owen and his pregnant girlfriend Mel, one of the game’s most controversial moments. They’re not quite “minibosses” in the traditional sense, but they’re key to driving the story forward as they’re hunted down by Ellie.

Given that this season is only the first half of the second game, some of them will definitely be around for Season 3 in addition to Season 2, since they don’t die until the end of the game. There’s also a graphic sex scene between Owen and Abby that I’m guessing the show will recreate, but I’m wondering if it’ll be filmed exactly the same way, as it was… unpleasant. That was kind of the point though.

Again, we don’t have our last Season 2 until 2025, but the cast seems almost finished at this point, with all the major and almost all the minor characters.

