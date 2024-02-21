Salma Hayek released rare photos with her daughter-in-law Mathilde on her birthday

Salma Hayek’s daughter-in-law celebrated her 23rd birthday this Tuesday, February 20. On this occasion, the actress wanted to send him a tender message on Instagram.

Happy birthday to Mathilde Pinault. This Tuesday, February 20, the girl, the fruit of the first marriage of François-Henri Pinault, celebrated her 23rd birthday. On this festive day, Salma Hayek wanted to send a carousel of images and a message of pride to the person who became her daughter-in-law in 2009 after her marriage to the billionaire.

It is with a publication on her Instagram account that the star actress of “Frida” highlighted her collusion with her daughter-in-law. In this carousel of three photos, she reveals two shots of her very close pairing with Mathilde Pinault while on vacation. The actress completed her post with a photo of the girl and her father hugging.Â Â

“Happy birthday Tildie Tildie Tildie, we love you and are proud of the woman you have become,” the post read.

A happy blended family

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault form a blended family. Before meeting the woman with whom he currently shares his life, the 61-year-old businessman was already the father of two children… from his first marriage to Dorothy Leperre… ¯: François, aged 26, and Mathilde, aged 23 . François-Henri Pinault is also the father of Augustine James, whom he had with Linda Evangelista in 2006.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek married in 2009 and together they have a daughter, Valentina Paloma, who is now 16 years old. The youngest of the family wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Salma revealed to Hayek in May 2020 in “Hello!” magazine, “He draws, he wants to make films as both a director and a lead, and he writes good plays.