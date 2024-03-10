CAF will change the way your benefits are paid – soon

CAF brings many benefits. But change is coming. And it will have an effect How you will receive your benefits.

A unique creature

CAF brings Lots of support in France. And this, among the beneficiaries of social assistance.

But change is expected. And it will affect the way you go Get your financial aid.

An element that cannot be ignored. Indeed, this will avoid many unpleasant surprises. And this, especially for some beneficiaries of its social assistance.

It must be said that times are difficult for some people. And this, since inflation is present in France.

The humblest must be faced Increase in prices. causing a real decline in their purchasing power.

Social support helps offset this effect. And we get various assistance, like RSA, activity bonus. or family allowances.

Therefore, it is important to consider this shift towards CAF. This will allow you to receive social assistance.

But if this change is important, It has a well-defined purpose. And that could change everything.

CAF changes its method of paying social assistance

CAF is an important organization for millions of people. But a big change is expected.

Thus, the Family Allowance Fund will change the way it pays social assistance. An element that cannot be ignored. This will avoid many unpleasant surprises.

CAF will inaugurate a pilot system for this. And this, the beginning of the fall. It will concern direct payment of allowances. its commissioning It is planned for the year 2025.

This is the primary goal of change Simplifying procedures for beneficiaries. In this way, administration will no longer be a concern for them. And filling endless documents will be a thing of the past.

For its part, CAF also pursues another objective. In fact, the organization adds: “The aim is to reduce the rate of non-recourse to assistance by making the process less daunting and more transparent.“

It must be said that the non-shelter rate is high. And every year, several million euros are not distributed to the beneficiaries of this aid.

CAF will also change the way your allowances are calculated. So, this will be done from the calculation From your declared net income on your tax notice.

This will help avoid payment errors. But there are numerous cases of social assistance fraud in France.

Note that these changes Will be implemented in France in 2025. Furthermore, this will also be the case for the amendment of the RSA.

More precisely, the first dates are announced. And it is From January 5 and February 5, 2025.

This will secure social assistance. And this, with many beneficiaries. Let it be known that recently there was a heavy attack on CAF.

More than 600,000 accounts have been hacked by hackers. Putting a lot of information at risk.