As Bruno Le Maire states, can the difference between net and gross pay really reach more than “40% to 50%”?

On average, each employee must deduct 23% of their gross pay to arrive at their net pay.

Checking Procedure – In his new book, the economy minister questions the financing of the French social system. In particular, he shows his weight on salary, emphasizing the gap between net income and gross income which, according to him, reaches “40% to 50%”.

In his recent book The French way, Bruno Le Maire calls into question the creditability of the French social model. And the economy minister put a piece back in the machine this week, in an interview South West. "To finance this model, we have increased the levy on working people. And those who work can no longer take it.", insists the minister. According to Bruno Le Maire, this levy can create a gap "Between their gross salary and net" No "40 to 50%." What is it in fact? By definition, refers to gross salary "The total amount received by the employee before deduction of social security contribution, general social contribution (CSG) and contribution towards repayment of social debt (CRDS) payable by him", NOTES INSEE. By extension, net pay is the remainder after deduction of contributions and social security contributions. "On average, this contribution reaches 20% to 25%, Slips the accountant…

