Couple lied about their situation and embezzled more than €10,000 in aid and allowances – Tuxboard

Fraud in CAF has been on the rise since the beginning of the year. In Livin, a couple embezzled more than 10,000 euros in social benefits.

Cafe fraud is on the rise. And this time, it’s a couple Originally from LivinIn the Hauts-de-France region, who were caught red-handed.

Increasingly significant CAF fraud

The government’s Trojan horse, the cafe scam, continues to multiply in the region for months. Faced with this incident, Gabriel was adamant He promised to act quickly.

Indeed, it is clear that fraud To Social benefits reached an unprecedented level in France. And this, despite anti-fraud measures in place.

Many beneficiaries continue to receive assistance unreasonably. To address this, Caf implemented an algorithm aimed at identifying beneficiaries who present a risk of fraud.

According to the director of the Caisse Nationale Family Allowances, Nicholas Grival, this algorithm is not limited to fraud detection. It also aims to correct wrongs, whether to the benefit or disadvantage of the beneficiaries.

The latter indicates that over 31% of adjustments are attributed of this algorithm is in favor of the beneficiaries. While only 6% worry about fraud cases.

A controversial method

The initiative is not unanimous in France. After criticism from politicians, many organizations oppose the use of this method of control, considering it arbitrary and harmful. For the most sensitive.

So they all addressed An open letter To Prime Minister Gabriel Atal on 6 February. Later, they ask Caf to stop using this algorithm to fight fraud.

Organizations such as the Abbe-Pierre Foundation, ATD Fourth World and the Human Rights League participated in the drafting of the letter. They argued that the Kaffe algorithm Discrimination against beneficiaries The most delicate.

Among them, single women or people with children Volatile income. This algorithm would thus plunge them into greater financial uncertainty due to the compensation requested by Caf.

So the organizations also called for an end to the automatic suspension of rights. The Prime Minister has not yet given any reaction for their requests.

A couple defrauded a cafe of more than 10,000 euros in aid

In March 2023, the family allowance fund started proceedings judicial Against a couple living in Livin. A town in Pas-de-Calais.

Indeed, two individuals were the subject of serious allegations against the cafe. According to information from Actu.fr, they may have embezzled more than 10,000 euros. Social benefits.

So he became the subject of investigation by the authorities after several frauds were discovered. During the period from November 2018 to September 2021, the Livnois couple may have benefited unfairly. Various social benefits Like RSA, APL.

The latter would also have benefited from various state Christmas bonuses using fraudulent declarations. Hence the cafe decided to file a complaint in front of them.

The suspects were then interrogated Law enforcement Not far from their homes to try to get clarity. According to a police source, they claimed that they were not adequately informed about their rights.

The 50-year-old man and his partner will soon be subjugated criminal composition Before the Lens Police Court. They risk paying ill-gotten gains from Caf and at most prison terms.