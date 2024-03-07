Rockstar took a radical decision to stop the leak

As GTA 6 approaches, the pressure is on. Rockstar Games is willing to do everything in its power to stop the wave of leaks, even if it means alienating a lot of people.

It was a roller coaster ride for GTA 6 until its official announcement with the release of the trailer. And again, even there, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive’s plans were torpedoed at the last minute by yet another leak. While the studio gave fans a real meeting to see the first images, the trailer was leaked the evening before. Certainly, with a very dangerous quality, but still. Faced with disaster, the company had no choice but to release their video immediately. A leak that probably went badly.

Rockstar Games wants to avoid leaks on GTA 6 at all costs

It has been official for several weeks, GTA 6 Finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. We don’t have an exact window yet, but it could be in the second half of the year. In any case, this is an assumption we can make by referring to previous episodes, but it doesn’t go much further. On the other hand, the game is in its final stages of development and according to Bloomberg information the pressure has increased a notch.

According to journalist Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games is afraid of new leaks on GTA 6 and has taken a radical decision. To combat such problems and visibly improve productivity, employees are forced to return to the premises five days a week. R* Vice President Jennifer Kolbe alerted employees via email.

By making these changes now, we are in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the quality and polish we know it demands, with a roadmap that matches the scale and capabilities. Game ambitions. via Bloomberg.

This almost complete abandonment of teleworking to complete GTA 6 was little appreciated. In fact, the employees received the news very badly. Some are angry and decry the “broken promises”. And we can easily understand them after what happened in Rockstar Games. Developers who spoke with Jason Schreyer fear a return to a work ethic pace and toxic culture, even if things improve in 2020. So it might be considered a holy leap backwards, and it’s also a risky decision. . In the short or medium term, this can discourage teams more than anything else.