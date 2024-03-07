Minecraft – the new game Snapshot introduces different breeds of wolves

Mojang is testing a new Minecraft snapshot that adds a bit more variety to creatures. In this case, Wolves are entitled to 8 new changes. A big change when we learn that, over the years, the dogs in Minecraft have all been of the same white breed.

Minecraft Colors take! But this time, it’s neither because of new blocks, nor because of new biomes. Indeed, the last snapshot developed by Mojang Introduced different breeds for wolves. These variations of colors and patterns are in contrast to the unique white coat available since the introduction of these humble creatures, about 13 years ago! From now on, in addition to the color of the collar, your dog will be able to adopt 9 different looks, from the original white doggy to striped and hazel.

Each breed of wolf will appear in a specific biome to add more interest to your exploration. Additionally, some variations will be rarer than others. Everything can be found on the latest snapshot of the version Java No MinecraftNot even on the latest beta/preview Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Feel free to give your feedback to the developers: Mojang Very attentive to its community regarding the addition of new versions.

Minecraft’s new wolf

Pale wolf is a new name for the classic wolf Minecraft . You’ll find it in the taiga, a grassy biome with tall pines.

A rusty wolf hides its red fur among the thick trees of the forest.

The spotted wolf carries its red fur with black and white spots across the savannah.

The black wolf lives up to its name with its dark coat. It is hidden among the giant trees of the ancient pine taigas.

The striped wolf is sand colored with dark brown stripes and lives in poor forest soils.

The snow wolf is adorable with its thick, snow-white fur. It naturally inhabits snowy groves.

Ash wolves are slightly grayer than their snowy counterparts, but they also like cooler biomes. It is actually found in snowy taigas.

Timber wolves have a brown coat, lighter below and darker above. As its name suggests, it lives in forests.

Finally, the hazel wolf has beige fur and a… hazel muzzle and paws. It develops in ancient fir taigas.

But that’s not all! You may know that recently, wolf armor has appeared in the game. It protects your loyal allies from all attacks sustained until it breaks. Well, with this new snapshot you can personalize them with coloring! Remember you can also repair them with armadillo scutes.

As a reminder, a new snapshot of Minecraft Introducing 8 new wolf breeds for a total of 9. Full details, including how to install snapshots and provide feedback to developers, are available here. Finally, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments what you think about it GeekNPlay And on all our social networks.

