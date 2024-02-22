Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story Nintendo Switch – Available on Nintendo Switch

Riot Forge And Lazy Bear Games Proud to announce Crafting RPG Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends StoryEast Available now On Nintendo Switch and competing media. To mark the occasion, we bring you the launch trailer for the game below.

in bendle tail, Fans will be able to play as their own Yordle, one of those fluffy, whimsical little residents of Bendall. When Bendel’s portal network malfunctions and their world is thrown into chaos, only you can restore balance. Players can Collect materials, craft items and hold parties to complete quests Along with Teemo, Tristana, Veigar and many other League of Legends champions to save Bendall and reunite its inhabitants. With its relaxed atmosphere, the game will appeal to LoL fans and casual game players alike.





standard edition The game is available now on all relevant digital platforms for €24.99. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition is now available for €29.99 and the Collector’s Edition for €159.99 at merch.riotgames.com.



Deluxe Edition Contains the base game as well as DLC packs that include Poro Pet Skin Pack, Backpack House Skin Pack, Particle Wake Pack, and Secret Menu Pack.



Collector’s Edition Includes five Yordles figurines, a Bendall Center diorama, stickers, wooden pins, a notebook, a hardback artbook, a special Collector’s Edition boxed set, as well as all the digital content included in the Deluxe Edition.