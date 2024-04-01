Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce: The actor would have made a radical decision

It has been eight years now since the legendary Hollywood couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started divorce proceedings. According to Daily Mail, the actor seems to have taken An important decision on child custody Which can change the situation. The actor, who initially wanted to have shared custody of his six children with Angelina Jolie, may have changed his mind recently. A source close to the matter interviewed by the Daily Mail confirmed this Thursday, March 28, that Brad Pitt will not appear. Don’t want to contest the custody question anymore . In other words, his ex-spouse will have primary custody of his children while the actor will only benefit from visitation rights.

And if Brad Pitt chose to take this 180C° turn, there’s a reason Most of his children are now very old To keep it relevant, said the Daily Mail. The 7-year-old hero in Tibet would have left shared custody of his children Shiloh, 17, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 15 – his sons Pax, 20, Maddox, 22, and his daughter Zahara, 19. Being an adult already. Additionally, and this isn’t really a scoop, The actor will have a turbulent relationship with his siblings. Even his son Pax has not spoken a word to him since 2016 and the famous jet incident. That year, Brad Pitt allegedly had a violent altercation with his ex-wife and teenagers, a fact the actor has always denied. In addition to this conflict between Pax and Brad, one of his daughters, Zahara, also made a decision Now not to name his father And calls herself “Zahara Jolie”. Despite this progress, the divorce verdict does not seem ready to be pronounced yet.