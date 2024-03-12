Shawn Mendes prepares for his first show since his tour was cancelled

Two years after the cancellation of their world tour in 2022It seems like no Shawn Mendes Ready to make a comeback. The Canadian artist has announced his first performance on stage in a really long time.

A performance in Brazil to mark his return

Shawn Mendes will headline Rock in Rio for his first solo performance in two years. singer of Treat you better His tour was canceled and he took a break wonder No 2022.

He had to end the tour to focus on that mental health which was in danger. She will return to the stage for Rock in Rio 22 SeptemberOn the occasion of 40th anniversary Brazilian music festival.

The festival will begin 13 September And will welcome the Imagine Dragon, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Cat Perry And many others.

Shawn Mendes has since slowly returned to the limelight. He especially surprised his fans when he joined Niall Horan on stage during his concert in London The March 2.

In January, the singer also opened up about how music helped him overcome his “”. Extreme anxiety or fear“

” If I sit with my harmonium and confidently allow myself to sing what comes out, it often eases the pain,” she captioned an Instagram post. “At first it was very difficult to let myself sing without the need for perfection, but after a while I really fell in love with the dance between “good” and “bad” notes… The only reason I sing in key is because I learned to listen.. »

A new album is in the works

In a statement, Mendes said: ” I miss going on stage and seeing you in person! I’m also working on a new album and can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. We will see each other there. Eu love it!!!!“

Mendes has not released an album since wonder in2020His fourth full-length album which debuted at number one Billboard 200. Over the past four years, Mendes has only released singles.

Among these is the titleJune 2023 ,What are we dying for?. At the time of the song’s release, Mendes said: Zane Lowe of Apple Music which he had “Really struggled in the studio to find my voice and find myself musically, and to even have the courage to be in the room with the writers or go into the booth and sing.“

