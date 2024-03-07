Bill Gates decided to give 99% of his wealth to his fourth son

In a surprising but deeply thought-out decision, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that he will give away 99% of his wealth, believing that his children do not need “enormous wealth”.

for time

Gates, a famous philanthropist and defender of social causes, expressed that the utility of money lies in its ability to positively impact the world, and not in the accumulation of personal wealth.

“Money is of no use to me beyond a certain point. Its utility is simply to build an organization and provide resources to the world’s poorest people,” Gates expressed in one of his most notable quotes.

Currently, according to ‘Forbes’, Gates ranks seventh among the world’s richest businessmen.

At the age of 68, his wealth is 124.5 billion dollars, an astonishing figure that does not give him any kind of satisfaction, in contrast to the time shared with his family, friends and actions, which generate a positive social impact, as he expressed in various. visits

This situation justifies his decision to give less than 1% of his wealth to each of his children.

“Our children will get a good education and some money, so they will never be poor, but they will have their own careers,” the tycoon said in an interview with ‘This Morning’.

To read the full note, here