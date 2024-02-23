U.S. warns citizens traveling to Colombia after restaurant robbery in Bogotá

A rise in crimes and a growing perception Insecurity in Bogotawhich records cases on a daily basis Robbery, hitman, murder and shootingTook the United States Embassy Launch an alert North American citizens should reconsider their travel to Colombia due to the “constant threat of crime” across the country.

Consular offices have released recommendations and warnings about what to expect in the South American country, which is at alert level 3. Crime and Terrorism.

This notice was published in the framework of this Thursday, February 22 Insecurity has increased in the Colombian capitalWhere crimes and violent crimes are reported viz Mass robbery in restaurants, murder, rape, among other criminal acts.

It may be mentioned that shocking cases have been reported so far this week, viz Assassination of businessman Roberto Franco 93rd in the park and Former Police who died while trying to stop a theft at a mechanic’s shop.

It should be mentioned that the travel warning in Colombia is not new, although the report was updated due to recent cases of robbery in Bogotá.

Colombia’s current security report, updated by the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSEC), which was notified on January 31, warned of a critical situation. Bogota and Cartagena.

The report says that The general fear of crime in major cities of the country, which ” indicates that there may be Widespread violent crime and/or organized crime present, as local authorities have limited capacity to respond.

A travel alert was raised to three levels in recent days and issued by the US Department of State. The recommendations reiterate that extreme caution should be exercised Due to reported robberies by armed individuals at restaurants, cafes and breweries in Bogotá, which is frequented by “tourists and the expatriate community”.

However, it should be noted that the travel warning includes areas of the republic that are within Level 4 Increased Risk Notice, by which Travel is not recommended under any circumstances.. The locations listed are:

– Departments of Arauca, Coca (except Popayan) and Norte de Santander Due to the prevalence of violent crimes including robbery, murder and terrorism in the area.

The US government emphasizes the limited capacity of these sectors to provide emergency services to citizens.

– The Colombia-Venezuela border region “For crime, kidnapping and risk of arrest when entering Venezuela.”

The report mentions that Americans who try to enter Venezuela without a visa have been charged with serious crimes such as terrorism and, as a result, have been detained for long periods of time.

What are the recommendations?

The State Department of the United States has issued this alert so that citizens should be more careful about this High levels of crime, terrorism, civil unrest and possible kidnappings.

Among the key recommendations, visitors are advised to remain vigilant and incorporate personal safety measures into all their daily activities:

–In case of theft: The warning explains that if you are a victim of theft, security should be a priority and all valuables should be handed over without hesitation, avoiding resistance, which could result in violent reactions.

–In case of shooting: If a civilian is near an area where gunfire or shooting occurs, it is advised to protect their physical integrity, adopt a low position on the ground, and seek cover.

Similarly, the notice talks about this The potential threat of attacks from “criminal organizations and terrorist groups”.In markets, shopping malls, local government facilities, police stations, military installations, hotels, clubs, restaurants and airports.

Among the steps to take, it is advisable to keep a low profile, Restrict phone use in the streets, Do not wear expensive jewelry or watchesLimit the amount of information shared with strangers Be careful when walking or driving at night.

