Solar Eclipse 2024: How to build a dark box to view the event safely

However he April 8 solar eclipse It will only be fully visible in some states of the Mexican Republic, there is great enthusiasm throughout the country to appreciate this astronomical phenomenon.

Regardless of where you’ll be observing the eclipse, it’s important that you never look directly at it, as you could be putting your eye health at risk.

One of the recommendations of some scientific and health organizations is to observe the eclipse using some equipment that protects the eyes. Dark Camerawhich can be made with homemade materials and is intended to be projected onto a white sheet to observe the solar eclipse.

To view the solar eclipse safely using a dark box, you will need the following materials:

The finished box should look like this (eclipse2024.geofisica.unam.mx)

A cardboard box is big enough, it can be for shoes.

A sheet of white paper

Scotch tape

Pin, needle or tack

A cutter or scissors is used to cut the cardboard

Steps to follow to create dark box:

Prepare the box: Close the cardboard box completely, you should cover all the holes and place the lids properly. A hole through which light will enter– Make a rectangular hole in one of the short ends of the box. This hole will act as the “lens” of your camera obscura, so it should be roughly 3cm x 3cm square. Cover the hole with aluminum foil: Cut a piece of aluminum foil slightly larger than the hole and secure it with adhesive tape, making sure it’s very smooth. Punch the aluminum foil: Use a pin or needle to make a small hole in the center of the aluminum foil. This will be the hole through which the light will pass and it should be one millimeter in diameter. Projection Slot: Cut a rectangular slot in the other short side of the box, it should be against the aluminum. Depending on how big your box is, it should be about the size of a photograph or bank card. Place the white paper: Glue or place a piece of white paper on the inside of the box, at the end opposite the hole. This paper will act as a screen on which the eclipse image will be projected.

This is how dark boxes are used to view eclipses (zigzagzaketas).

To use your dark box to observe the eclipse, turn your back to the sun and point the box toward the sun with the aluminum hole over your head. Look at the white paper screen inside the box. You should be able to see the eclipse projection on paper.

If necessary, adjust the distance between the hole inside the box and the white paper to improve the sharpness of the image.

Before Monday, April 8 arrives, you can check that your box is functional and not yet eclipsed. If you notice that the image is distorted, you can change the aluminum and make sure that it is not wrinkled.

If the box doesn’t close properly or the lids loosen when you hold them, you’ll need to tighten them. Some people have made tutorials for dark boxes that have an extra peephole inside the box to view the eclipse.

Dark Box Variation Credit: (TikTok/@malpadremx)

Remember to never look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, without adequate protection for your eyes. A dark box is a safe and easy way to enjoy this astronomical phenomenon.

A sunscreen that contains a ISO 12312-2 certificationSimilarly, the eclipse on April 8. Can be seen together Solder mask No. 14, always for less than 20 seconds to avoid any damage to your eyesight.