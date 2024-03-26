Most Followed TikTokers Worldwide (2024)

TikTok is A major milestone In the history of social networks, in a very short time it has become a center of inspiration and entertainment for millions of people around the world. And there is an outstanding group among them all, that Most followed TikToker in the world Those who, with their content, achieve greater influence. Today we bring you a list of these top 10 personalities, taking as a reference the data reflected in the Digital 2024 study prepared by We Are Social and Meltwater.

Khaby Lame, Charlie D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, MrBeast, Addison Rae, Kimberly Loaiza, Zach King, TikTok, Burak Özdemir, Will Smith

This Senegalese influencer, based in Italy, has become one of the top viral content creators on the internet. Their funny Fun poker videos People’s day-to-day complications are on social networks and their simple and effective wit has already earned a prominent place in the history of TikTok. with 161.6 million followers (growing 4.6% in 2023), he retains the title of the most followed TikTok star in the world.

@khaby.lame Bro🥲#learnfromkhaby #comedyvideo ♬ Suno Original – Khabe Lame

with 151.7 million, this popular American TikTok star is the second most followed influencer on the popular short video social network. She is mainly dedicated to sharing content Relating to dance, attitudes or reactions, among other things.

She started her activity on TikTok in 2019, quickly gained fame in the community, and from the mid-2020s she positioned herself as the most followed influencer on the platform, until Khaban Lam surpassed her in 2023. This year he is in second place.

@charlidamelio dc @Raymondttorres @Kamilabatti ♬ WAP MASHUP – Roman Nicholas | UGC Creator

Taylor Nari, better known as Bella Porch, is an example of reinvention through social media. Ex-US Navy, this influencer from Philippines made his 2020 year. After joining the platform she started gaining followers, and in 2021 she ventured into music with her single make a dog, Which quickly became a viral song on the app. Currently, she has 93.9 million followers Within TikTok, thanks to which she has collected 2.3 billion likes.

@bellapoarch Anime and chill🌧️ ♬ Original Sound – XVX – XVX

American Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MisterBeast, is an internet celebrity because of it. Videos in which he organizes crazy challenges and invite people (sometimes passers-by or strangers and sometimes celebrities) to perform in return for various sums of money. Although YouTube is his main platform and one of the most followed on that platform, his 92.6 million followers Don’t leave anyone indifferent on TikTok and represent A constellation increase of 24.63%, Top of the list. Thanks to this, he has moved from fifth to fourth place in our ranking.

TikTok is a platform where music and dance are continuous, so it is not surprising that many major influencers are related to these topics, as is the case of Addison Rae. American born actress, dancer and singer 88.7 million followers, down 0.22% from 2023, And comes fifth in the top 10 most popular TikTok stars.

with 72.2 million followers, Kimberly Loeza is one of the top Spanish-language content creators on TikTok, one of the Spanish-language YouTube users with the most followers. The influencer mainly shares dance, songs and life content with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who is also an internet celebrity. However, a month ago she announced that she would be moving away from the network, and has not uploaded anything on TikTok since December 2023. However, in this edition, Kimberly climbs two places and its followers increase by 11.63%.

Surely at some point we’ve come across one of these influencer’s videos. Zach King is a filmmaker who has dedicated himself to making a living on social networks, first on Vine, then on YouTube, and now on TikTok. His content showcases great editing work where Zac plays with the audience’s imagination, creating videos that look almost like magic. TikTok this year Drops one location In this ranking, But his number of followers increases by 10.41%stand on 80.6 million.

Moving from the last place in the ranking to the eighth place, we find none other than the profile of Tiktok, the social network has managed to accumulate. 77.9 million followers (+15.58%) Those who use the social network itself are very attentive to the content they share. Information, attitudes, reactions, humor and dynamism are the latent components of this profile, with recurring contributions.

He is firmly in the ninth position and has managed to grow his community 8.12% more, reaching 74.6 million followers on the platform. This Turkish chef has managed to captivate the TikTok community Its special way of cooking, As Saltbay did in his time. Owner of a restaurant chain Hatay culture tableThis influencer stands out for his videos of exotic and voluminous recipes as well as his unique expressions while cooking.

In this case no introduction is needed, it’s Will Smith One of the most popular actors in the industry, and the platform has the same for him, becoming one of the most popular TikTok stars on the app. Smith has also made his way into the hearts of internet communities thanks to his unique sense of humor and charisma. As such, he has managed to collect 74.2 million followers, Although this 2024 he Decrease in three places in the ranking.

And here is a list of the most followed TikTokers in the world, because you can see that there is a multitude of topics and nationalities, and you never know with which content you can find the formula of virality. What do you say, do you dare to try your luck in TikTok?

Photo: Depositphotos

